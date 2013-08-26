Google's Foundation Factors for Their Algorithm Formula

Olney, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Among the secrets to successful SEO is knowing the search ranking factors of the most used search engine available - Google. Google doesn’t publish its search engine algorithms for various reasons, but understanding these algorithms - along with the regular updates- is vital to performing well in search engine rankings.



Basic Understanding of Search Engine Ranking Factors



Google analyzes an assortment of factors when it’s deciding search rank. It's impossible to know every one of the factors without understanding the exact algorithms that Google is using, however, we're able to observe factors which affect rank, including:



- Keywords: Utilizing the wrong keywords, or using keywords improperly can damage your search engine ranking ability. Optimizing your keywords properly on your web pages will help push you to achieve more favorable results.



- Content Syndication: Social media has become a vital element of how consumers find and connect with businesses, and it’s become an essential factor of search rank. Content circulation with links back are very helpful to Google rankings.



- Information Architecture: Search engines read a language called HTML so if your website is filled with images, Flash or poor silo structure then the search engines will have trouble deciphering what your website is all about. Websites that contain a lot of these images, graphics and flash, tend to rank lower or not at all compared to the ones that focus on content.



There are of course other factors that enter into search rankings, but grasping these three elements can help build a foundation to launching a successful campaign.



Keep Up With Changes Introduced by Google



Google updates its search engine algorithms regularly. Just as soon as you think you’ve got your website optimized and ranking well, a search engine update can result in your site’s rank to plummet. Stay on top of changes to the algorithms, and exactly how these updates may affect your website.



About Mark Morrison

Mark Morrison is founder of MMS marketing, an Internet Marketing Firm for clients that specializes in driving targeted prospects, capturing them and converting them into sales. Mark helps create dedicated websites and landing pages designed to convert traffic over your competition. Mark can be reached at (301) 774-6522 or visit his website at http://mdwebdesignandseo.com