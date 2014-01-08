Google's Hummingbird Update Closely Discussed at Red Cherry Digital Solutions Calgary Canada

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Hummingbird is Google's latest algorithm update. Unlike previous Panda and Penguin updates, Hummingbird does not just address specific issues but instead entirely replaces parts of its former algorithm for a more involved long-term strategy that benefits its users. SEO company, Red Cherry Digital Solutions, is altering its SEO campaigns to adapt to Google's Hummingbird update and to continue providing its clients with the best service using advanced techniques and proven practices. With a proven record of success and access to the latest ideas and information on Internet marketing, Red Cherry Digital Solutions provides customized marketing services to businesses and site owners. The skilled SEO professionals, experienced website designers and seasoned marketing experts at this internet marketing company provide invaluable support for those constructing a pay-per-click ad campaign, managing a Google AdWords account, building a mobile website or optimizing a site. They offer solutions that are designed to help their clients meet and surpass their goals.



In the past, keyword data from visiting users provided critical information for site owners and SEO companies. However, with Hummingbird comes secure organic searches, which reduces the ability to identify site users' needs and preferences. Page rank has also been eliminated, which can make it more difficult for some users to evaluate site quality. Hummingbird has also made it easier for users to enter conversational search queries and receive appropriate results. Google users may find this to be a highly beneficial change, but it does affect the way SEO companies work.



While SEO continues to play a valuable role in ensuring the success of a website, high-quality content that features in-depth articles may ultimately rank more highly. This allows users to find either superficial information about a topic or more focused information on a single topic. Hummingbird also makes it easier for mobile users to enter voice searches by responding to natural speech patterns and queries.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions, experienced Internet marketing company, recommends that clients take a more strategic approach with their SEO efforts. Understanding the target market, establishing authority, improving visibility and offering high-quality, relevant content will keep site visitors coming back for more while a properly constructed and optimized site will attract the search engines.



Dan Carter,president of client relations at Red Cherry Digital Calgary Canada, believes that little things like Auto Awesome will grow Google+. “Google+ has not been the Facebook competitor that many expected it to be in the United States. One can attribute this to the fact that many Facebook users just do not see a reason to make the switch, as the networks are so similar and they have an existing friends-base on Facebook. Features like Hangouts and Auto Awesome are ways Google+ differentiates itself from Facebook.”



About Red Cherry Digital Solutions

Red Cherry Digital Solutions is the search arm of Red Cherry Interactive Solutions Inc. and is Calgary's #1 SEO & PPC Company. Red Cherry Digital Solutions specializes in ensuring that small & medium businesses gets prominently displayed in search results of leading search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing and more, to help small & medium enterprises connect with customers searching for what they offer on their website. Some of our clients are https://www.origination.ca/, http://www.actionmarine.ca/, http://actiontree.ca/.



For more information about their Web Design Software, SEO & PPC services, please visit: http://www.redcherryinc.ca/