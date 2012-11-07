Google's Matt Cutts Provides Webmasters Insights on the Use of Link Disavow Tool

Cebu, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- It was on 16 October 2012, when Google officially announced its new tool. “Today we’re introducing a tool that enables you to disavow links to your site. If you’ve been notified of a manual spam action based on ‘unnatural links’ pointing to your site, this tool can help you address the issue.” – Google Webmaster Central Blog



It had been around 2 weeks since the launch, and some webmasters already used it. However, the others wanted to know more before diving into it. Thus, the team at Search Engine Land, a news and information website that focuses on the search engine industry, clarified some points with Matt Cutts. Here were some of the answers that he provided.



When it came to knowing the kind of links that required removal, Google’s head of web spam said that the team sent out emails that cited bad links to take direct action on suspicious link building methods. They gave examples to show the website owners which links to get rid of. As a note though, the list was not exhaustive because they do not want to encourage web spammers into using this information.



When asked who should disavow links, Matt Cutts replied that anyone who received a warning on unnatural links could use the tool. The owners of websites affected by Penguin and those who thought or were aware that their sites had “spammy” links could take advantage of it too. To reiterate, the webmasters must only ask for reconsideration if they received a message regarding the manual action. If they requested for it even if they have not obtained any warning, then their action wouldn’t have an effect at all.



Furthermore, he said that the webmasters had to remove all the links (as much as possible) before disavowing these. The reason for this was that the tool wouldn’t be of much help if the sites were still linked to spam websites.



He also mentioned that possible website enhancement could take months given that there were time delays for the integration of data to the index. What was more; there might be hold-ups with the refreshing of data in different algorithms.



These are some of the important things, which one has to know regarding webmaster tools. While this article does not cite all the insights that Matt Cutts has provided, it goes to show that the use of Google’s disavow link tool requires careful judgment. Well, given that SEO and ranking high in search engines are essential these days, it only pays to be informed.



About webseojob.com

Web SEO Job (http://www.webseojob.com) is an online resource that shares information related to search engine optimisation. Its insights are applicable to business websites, personal blogs, and to anyone interested in SEO.



Contact Information:

http://webseojob.com/contact-us/

You can log on to the site’s contact page for your comments or suggestions.