Google's Matt Cutts to Break the Spirits of SEO

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Red Cherry Digital Solutions, white hat SEO company in Calgary Canada is a strict follower of rules and regulations set by Google to carry out the practice of SEO, Search Engine Optimization. After a recent update from Google, it was very clear for SEOs all around the world that winning rankings over the search results will not be easy anymore. Google has been updating its algorithm regularly to check the web spammers. Soon after the update Matt Cutts, Head Search Spam team at Google made it very clear that this update was meant to break the spirit of SEOs who have been web-spamming.



He said, “If you want to stop spam, the most straight forward way to do it is to deny people money because they care about the money and that should be their end goal. But if you really want to stop spam, it is a little bit mean, but what you want to do, is sort of break their spirits.



There are lots of Google algorithms specifically designed to frustrate spammers. Some of the things we do is give people a hint their site will drop and then a week or two later, their site actually does drop. So they get a little bit more frustrated. So hopefully, and we’ve seen this happen, people step away from the dark side and say, you know what, that was so much pain and anguish and frustration, let’s just stay on the high road from now on.”



Google has been rolling regular updates in order to check the growth of spammers and has been quite successful. Once a site is penalized, it disappears from the results and becomes very hard to bring it back. To ensure that a website remains untouched from the penalties, it is very important that the guidelines set by Google are strictly followed. Webmasters who have been following the guidelines are very happy and their websites are also performing pretty well.



About Red Cherry Digital Solutions

Red Cherry Digital Solutions is the search arm of Red Cherry Interactive Solutions Inc. and is Calgary's #1 SEO & PPC Company. Red Cherry Digital Solutions specializes in ensuring that small & medium businesses gets prominently displayed in search results of leading search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing and more, to help small & medium enterprises connect with customers searching for what they offer on their website. Some of our clients are https://www.origination.ca/, http://www.actionmarine.ca/, http://actiontree.ca/.



For more information about their Web Design Software, SEO & PPC services, please visit: http://www.redcherryinc.ca/