Google's Mobile Advertising Strategy

Google's mobile advertising business continues to fuel impressive growth for the online search engine pioneer. The company estimates its mobile advertising revenues will likely generate in excess of $2.5 billion a year and growing. Google generates 97 percent of its $34 billion in annual revenue from selling advertising and new CEO Larry Page promises that mobile advertising, including search and social media, will be a prominent part of its growth strategy.



Although Google's assertive foray into mobile advertising has paid off royally, other technology powerhouses are challenging the company with highly competitive business models. Apple and Facebook promise mobile advertising and pricing strategies, and online audience reaches that rival or exceed Google's. The year 2012 promises to be a pivotal year in which a few companies could dominate the mobile advertising platform competitive landscape.



This research analyzes Google's emerging mobile advertising strategy to enable marketers to leverage Google's platform to reach consumers with targeted messages. The report aggregates and synthesizes important metrics and trends on mobile advertising and marketing to inform executives making critical spending decisions during a down economy. The report evaluates key Google competitors in the mobile ad space. It supports advertising buyers to ensure they can optimize their mobile ad dollar spending. The report focuses particular attention to the competitive strategy of Facebook and Apple in the mobile advertising space.



Smartphone and PDA manufacturers: They provide the hardware that enable next-generation mobile content possible



Mobile advertising networks: The suppliers enable different types of mobile ads to be broadcast over mobile networks, in videos, and in other mobile premium content.



Mobile search and content aggregators: Many are chasing Google but the smaller vendors offer localized search capabilities.



Cellular phone providers: They carry the millions of text messages, some of them sponsored, and are looking at ways to leverage mobile marketing campaign data for their own use.



Mobile platform developers: These suppliers create videos, games, downloadable applications for mobile that they in turn use to recruit sponsorship opportunities.



Traditional media outlets: Broadcast television stations and Internet properties are leveraging mobile to stream newscasts and other premium content.



Marketing and Advertising Agencies, and Corporate Marketing Departments: Chief Marketing and Advertising Executives are determining how best to allocate their budgets for 2012 and mobile is certainly on their radar."



