Google's New Nexus 7 Unveiled with World's Highest Resolution Screen and Android 4.3

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Google has finally made the second-generation Nexus 7 tablet official on its Breakfast with Sundar event. The brand-new device features the highest-resolution screen on 7-inch tablet world, far better hardware as compared to its big brother and even the latest version of the Google's mobile operating system: Android 4.3 Jelly Bean.



While most of the tablet's specs are improved over last year's model, one of the most visible differences is its HD display. With a 1920 x 1200p display offering 323 pixels per inch, the new Nexus 7 is billed as the world's highest-resolution 7-inch tablet thus far. Video played at the true 1080p screen looks incredibly crisp and sharp. So for people who plan to put collected 1080p movies onto Nexus 7 for ultimate HD experience, they could take use of a media converter to avoid the movie format incompatibility problem.



The new Nexus 7 also makes a good step forward on design. Google said that the device is thinner, narrower and lighter than the first version, making it more comfortable to hold. When it comes to the greatly enhanced hardware, the new tablet is the first tablet to ship with a quad-core 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 Pro processor. Its memory has been doubled to 2GB. On-board storage is 16GB or 32GB. As compared to the last model, its battery provides one extra hour of power – up to 9 hours of HD video playback and up to 10 hours of browsing and e-book reading.



New additions to the new Nexus 7 are a rear-facing 5-megapixel camera, stereo speakers with Fraunhofer virtual surround sound, and optional 4G LTE-compatibility with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon's networks. A Slimport HDMI port, wireless charging capabilities and NFC have also been added.



The new Nexus 7 is the first device coming with Google's newest version of mobile OS – Android Jelly Bean 4.3. It is formally introduced along with the new Nexus 7, and comes with lots of new features. The most stunning feature is it adds the ability to have multiple users with restricted profiles. So parents can block access to some contents and apps.



Along with the impressive new specs, the device also gets a slight price bump compared to the old model. The 16GB Wi-Fi model costs $229.99, and the 32GB Wi-Fi version costs $269.99. Google additionally offers an unlocked 32GB Wi-Fi+4G LTE version for $339. The new tablet will be available on July 30 on Google's Play Store, some online retailers and physical locations like Best Buy, Walmart, etc.



It's officially confirmed that the Nexus 7 will be launched in the US, France, UK, Germany, Japan, Canada, Spain, Australia, South Korea, and Germany.



