Gorlitz Sewer and Drain Inc. Enables Online Shopping Through E-Commerce Site

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Gorlitz Sewer and Drain, Inc., a California-based company specializing in drain cleaning equipment and machines, provides more flexibility to its customers by allowing online shopping and purchasing of drain cleaning machines and accessories directly from its website.



By logging in to http://www.gorlitz.com, the official website of Gorlitz Sewer and Drain, Inc., customers can easily and conveniently shop for and buy drain cleaning products, such as water jetters, trenchless pipe systems, power cable feeders, and other tools, accessories, and even replacement parts.



The products are sorted and classified according to different categories which are located at the left-hand side of the website. These categories include drain cleaning machines, water jetting machines, trenchless pipe systems, trenchless pipe accessories, video inspection equipment, pipe location equipment, power cable feeders, reels and drums, cables, cable connectors, retrievers and leaders, knives and blades, jetter hoses and nozzles, tools and accessories, replacement parts, and merchandising.



The website also features a search function which enables customers to simply type in what they are looking for in a blank field, and the system will simple generate search results. This is ideal for customers who know exactly what they need or those who don’t have time browsing through each and every category.



Upon clicking on a category link, the products listed under it shall be displayed. Customers will have the freedom to choose and review each product. Upon clicking on a product thumbnail, customers will be directed to a product page where all details are presented, including product description and price. An ‘Add to Cart’ button is present in every product page. This is what the customer will have to click if he is ready to purchase an item.



All orders will then go directly to a virtual shopping cart, totalling the cost of all items in it. To purchase, click ‘Checkout’ and the system will enable customers to pay for the purchased items through various means of payment methods. When payment is successful, Gorlitz team shall receive the order request and will then process shipping of the items to the buyer.



With Gorlitz Sewer and Drain, Inc.’s e-commerce system, customers and buyers of drain cleaning machine can conveniently get a hold of the items they need for drain cleaning. For more information about the company and the products it offer, visit http://www.gorlitz.com.