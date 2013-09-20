Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. Now Offering Affordable Range of Water Jetting Machines

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Capitalizing on their industrial expertise, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. has recently announced the addition of a hard wearing range of Water Jetting Machines to their collection. These products score high in terms of utility but can be purchased by paying a very reasonable amount of money. The offered machines exhibit a great functional value and efficiency in forcing water at a high pressure rate to clean the inside walls of different types of pipes. In addition to this, the company presents these drain cleaning machines in various dimensions ranging from 1500 psi to 3500 psi.



As a quality-oriented company, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. manufactures a durable and dependable range of drain cleaning equipment by making use of top-notch quality of basic material. This range includes lightweight machines appropriate for residential use and heavy duty equipment, capable of cleaning large and complicated industrial pipes. Every product comes with a guarantee of safety, strength and long lasting functioning.



Divulging more about the products and quality, a spokesperson of the company mentioned, “Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. are well-recognized manufacturers of sewer and drain cleaning equipment. Our products range from sewer and drain cleaning machines and accessories to trenchless and pipe fusion equipment, inspection cameras, plumbing tools, replacement parts and more. Committed to excellence, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. has both the personnel and facilities to assure unequalled service and dependability.”



The enterprise is also involved in the production of a highly innovative range of pipe bursting equipment. These are offered in a number of designs and sizes to cater to multiple heavy duty requirements of different industries. Keeping track of changing industrial demands, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. with the help of its experts, modifies these products to make them more compatible with the ruling requirements of the industry.



About Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc

Founded in 1980, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. is one of the world's dominating manufacturers of sewer and drain cleaning equipment. Gorlitz's line of professional equipment has aided many service technicians in their plumbing tasks by reducing service time and costs. Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc. is ready to give all the assistance and the assurance needed for purchasing top of the line equipment for the drain and plumbing industry.



For more details, please visit: http://www.gorlitz.com/products/water_jetting_machines.asp



Contact Detail:

10132 Norwalk Blvd, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670