Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. Now Presents High Performance Range of Sewer Cleaning Equipment

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Prudently using highly-advanced manufacturing techniques, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. is now offering a high-performance range of sewer cleaning equipment. The company has designed and developed first-rate drain and sewer cleaning machines valued for their consistent and reliable functionality. Customers can procure heavy duty, light and medium cleaners depending on their requirements. The sewer cleaning machines offered by Gorlitz are known for being safe, long-lasting and dependable.



The company is focused on the absolute satisfaction of its customers. A representative stated, “Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. is proud to offer the best customer support this industry requires and does not stop at the sales counter. Customer support stands for what it means - to support our clientèle at all times and for as long as it takes. Our bench-trained, hands-on sales personnel and technicians are able and knowledgeable to answer any questions that may arise concerning the products we manufacture or distribute.”



In addition to this, the Gorlitz High Pressure Water Jetters are highly useful tools for cleaning the inside area of large industrial pipes. These jetting machines function with extreme efficiency cleaning grease, sludge and sediments even from highly complicated drain lines. The versatile product range of Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. also consist of video inspection equipment, Trenchless Pipe Replacement systems, power cable feeders, pipe location equipment and other such durable industrial devices. All these high utility products can be purchased at very reasonable prices.



About Gorlitz

Founded in 1980, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. is one of the world's dominating manufacturers of sewer and drain cleaning equipment. Gorlitz's line of professional equipment has aided many service technicians in their plumbing tasks by reducing service time and costs. Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc. is ready to give all the assistance and the assurance needed for purchasing top-of-the-line equipment for the drain and plumbing industry.



For more details, please visit http://www.gorlitz.com.