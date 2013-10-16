Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. Now Stores the Most Varied and Reliable Drain Cleaning Equipment

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc., experts of sewer and drain cleaning equipment, designs and builds the world's best and most reliable drain cleaning machines. The wide variety of drain cleaning machines they store vary from lightweight kitchen, shower drain cleaners, and midsize to heavy duty mainline drain cleaning machines. Gorlitz Sewer is known for the durability, strength, safety, and reliability of its equipment and machines.



One of the engineers working at Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. stated, “At Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. we are well-recognized manufacturers of sewer and drain cleaning equipment. Our products range from sewer and drain cleaning machines and accessories to water jetting machines, trenchless pipe accessories , plumbing tools, replacement parts and more. We have been serving our clients with the most reliable equipment and unequalled services and dependability.”



In addition to drain cleaning equipment, Gorlitz also makes Video Inspection Equipment. This Video Inspection Equipment is a requirement for plumbers, service technicians, and building or facility maintenance. Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. boasts that its Ridgid SeeSnake from Video Inspection is best in its class.Theirs is the ideal piece of equipment to diagnose a plumbing problem and hence saves valuable time and effort.



Keeping track of changing industrial demands, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. with the help of its experts, modifies these products to make them more compatible with the ruling requirements of the industry.



About Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc.

Founded in 1980, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. is one of the world's dominating manufacturers of sewer and drain cleaning equipment. Gorlitz's line of professional equipment has aided many service technicians in their plumbing tasks by reducing service time and costs. Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc. is ready to give all the assistance and the assurance needed for purchasing top of the line equipment for the drain and plumbing industry.



To learn more, please visit: http://www.gorlitz.com/.



Contact:

10132 Norwalk Blvd

Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670