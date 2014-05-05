Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc. Offers Complete Drain Cleaning Tools

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc., one of the world's dominating manufacturers of sewer and drain cleaning equipment, presents a complete list of tools and machines for drain cleaning, ranging from sewer and drain cleaning machines and accessories to trenchless and pipe fusion equipment, inspection cameras, plumbing tools, replacement parts and more.



“Gorlitz's line of professional equipment has aided many service technicians in their plumbing tasks by reducing service time and costs. Committed to excellence, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. has both the personnel and facilities to assure unequalled service and dependability. With an emphasis on customer service and satisfaction, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc. is ready to give you all the assistance you need and the assurance that you are purchasing top of the line equipment for the drain and plumbing industry,” the company head shares.



The drain cleaning tools of Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc. are classified according to function. The primary categories of the company's products include drain cleaning machines, water jetting machines, trenchless pipe systems, trenchless pipe accessories, video inspection equipment, pipe location equipment, power cable feeders, reels and drums, cables, cable connectors, tools and accessories, replacement parts, and many more.



Under each category is a list of similar products of varying specs and features being offered by Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc. For example, under drain cleaning machines, there are GO 68HD Series, GO 68 Series. GO 62 Series, GO 50 Series, GO 380/250 Series, and GO 15 Series available. Under water jetting machines, one will find the GO 3000 Series, GO 2000 Series, GO 1500 Series, GO 1500A Series, and GO 3500. "Designed and build by our in-house engineers, all models present simplicity in construction, ease in transportation, and reliability in operation," he adds.



On the company’s official website, these products are listed, presented, and even offered for purchasing customers. Interested parties are able to buy drain cleaning products, from as simple as a pair of gloves to as big as a GO 15 Series machine, online by simply accessing http://www.gorlitz.com. One can find his preferred product either by doing a keyword search or by browsing through the available categories.



About Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc.

Founded in 1980, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. is a drain cleaning equipment and machine specialist that is always ready to offer help to residential and commercial unit owners who are experiencing drain and sewer problems. For more information about the company and its offerings, visit http://www.gorlitz.com.