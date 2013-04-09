Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Goshareware Studio released Hodo Photo Recovery. Just like the Hodo Data Recovery software, people can now retrieve their photos from removable media and most especially from computers. All photos that are deleted, corrupted, inaccessible, or missing can now be recovered through this tool. It supports PC hard drives, USB flash drives, external hard drives, and even mobile phones, digital cameras, as well as other storage media.



This new tool designed by Goshareware is the answer to everyone’s problem with missing photo file and corrupted photos from different storage media. Just like data recovery, Hodo Photo Recovery will help the user to recover photo files with great ease. It has a preview capability so that users can view the photos before the recovery process. There are only three simple requirements before you can utilize this tool. Download, scan, and then recover are the only three simple steps that you should follow.



Hodo Photo Recovery does not only recover photos but it also supports music files, video files as well as other multimedia files from different file storage such as external hard drives, digital cameras, desktop computers, laptops, USB flash drives and even memory cards, It can even be an iPad Data Recovery tool for you. It can scan storage devices having 2TB memory capacity offering flexible options during the recovery process. It also supports wide range of files, computer drives, and Windows OS.



Goshareware offers Hodo Photo Recovery to help people easily recover not just photo file but all multimedia files supported by Windows. It supports wide range of multimedia files including JPG, PNG, BMP, MP3, MP4, MPEG, 3GP, OGG, AVI, DOC/DOCX, PPT/PPTX, XLS/XLSX, FLV, PDF, and other file formats. Even if the user emptied the recycle bin, Hodo Photo Recovery can still retrieve the data and other unknown reasons why files have been lost. This tool even works on zip discs and supports every brand regardless of models as long as it uses Windows OS. This tool is compatible with Windows XP, 2000, Vista, 7, and 8. It also supports FAT files from 12, 16, 32, as well as NTFS and NTFS5. The drives supported by this tool include ATA, SATA, IDE, and SCSI.



For more information feel free email Allison King at support@goshareware.com or go to their website http://www.goshareware.com and start recovering multimedia files specially your treasured lost photos.



