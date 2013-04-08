Gospel on the Green, Supporting Fayette County Youth

Decatur, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- One of the prominent organizations providing research consultancy with vision and passion to build up a community at its core is none other than Vision Street Research.



Vision Street Research's expertise stands on its team of experienced consultants who are consistently and persistently working tirelessly to harness the most pertinent market insights. They are constantly busy performing their in-depth market research to improve and increase their community experience by all means.



Vision Street Research’s mission is to provide leading business services which are comprised of:



a.)Moderating & Meeting Facilitation

b.) Quantitative Research

c.) Transcription Services

d.) Project Management

e.) Research and White Papers



As a part of our contribution towards the community, Vision Street Research has recently taken on a project from Fayette County High School Band Boosters. This group of dedicated individuals has organized an event called Gospel on the Green, which is an annual fund raising concert and showcase benefitting the Fayette County High School Band. The event is taking place Saturday April 27th from 6pm-9pm. Some of the event performers include: Vincent Lott, Leah Kaye and Lydia Simonds.



The money raised from this event will be fruitfully utilized for the purchase and repair of musical instruments for the band. In subsequent years, proceeds from this annual event will go to paying band fees and also providing scholarships to cover the purchase of instruments for the students who are in the utmost need.



Interestingly, about 20% of the total Fayette County High School population are members of the band. Their talents have been on display around the world. In fact they have performed at the Tournament of Roses Parade (California), Waikiki Holiday Parade (Hawaii), and the London New Year's Day Parade (England). In addition, the band has performed at the National Concert Band Festival, the Georgia Music Educators Association state convention, and several University Honor Band festivals.



Such events help to drive youth development from experiential enrichment. According to the U.S. Department of Education data and published in the study "Involvement in the Arts and Human Development: General Involvement and Intensive Involvement in Music and Theater Arts", it has been suggested that students involved in music significantly improve their performance in mathematics, for instance, by the end of high school.



Students are consistently chosen as members of the All-State Band and District Honor Band. The academic performance of the band members are impressive; the students who are among those ranking #1, #3 and #4 in the class of 2013 are all band members.



Now would be the right time to grab tickets, so you don’t miss out on such a fantastic event. For more details, please do kindly visit the site at http://www.greatdatedeals.com/gospel/.



About Vision Street Research

Vision Street Research is an insights-driven company whose consultants have served the community at a top-notch level for a decade. Vision Street Research prides itself on delivering high quality, timely services to make proper strategic decisions that will positively impact communities.



