Gospel Recording Artist, Y'Anna Crawley, Set to Appear on Living Strong Radio July 1st

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2021 -- Join us for a conversation on The Empowerment Channel with gospel artist, Y'Anna Crawley on Thursday, July 1st at 5:00 pm EST on Living Strong: The Flip Side of Adversity radio show/ podcast. Y 'Anna's flip side story will challenge you to embrace broken pieces in life, accept what comes, move and change what you can, build your next and place your pieces where they should be to become open, transparent, honest and free.



Y'Anna Crawley is the 2009 Season II Winner of BET's Sunday Best. Her love for music and heart for people are what keeps her motivated and dedicated to her gift. Y'Anna has sang background vocals for a variety of artists to include, Genobia Jeter-Jones, Glenn Jones, Raheem DeVaughn, Angie Stone, Chrisette Michelle, Jennifer Lopez, & Ledisi.



Her debut release "The Promise" features production from the award winning team of Lou "Busta" Brown & Scott "Shavoni" Parker who are also responsible for hits from music industry veterans Kirk Franklin, as well as Yolanda Adams. Her freshman effort was released through a joint partnership between BET Network/Universal Distribution. This release debuted at #2 on Bill Board's Gospel Charts, and Y'Anna won the coveted Stellar Award in 2012 for Best New Artist of the Year. She has also released the successful singles "We Need You" and "In You" produced by Aaron Sledge.



Y'Anna has also shown her skills and love for the camera by appearing on OWN Network's Greenleaf and A Question of Faith film debut in 2018 and most recently as a choir singer in Coming 2 America, 2021.



But, even with fame, you have pieces. In her book, Pieces of Me, Pieced Together by YOU, Y'Anna explains that for such a time as this, we collect fragments of ourselves and put them together to make a whole. Our life's journey is fragments spread out in spaces, in time, in joys, in pain, in losses and in gains. Each era gives us pieces we carry along the way in the process of becoming abundantly free.



Every authentic and transparent story on the Flip Side of Adversity Voice America radio show, with Dr. Veirdre Jackson, unpacks not only motivation but STRATEGY for living life abundantly, so don't miss Y'Anna Crawley's powerful and practical story that will provide insight and encouragement. Bring your pieces to the table and find purpose in your process in the flip side with peace this Thursday, July 1st at 5:00 pm EST on Living Strong: The Flip Side of Adversity.



VOICE AMERICA RADIO:https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/132043/embracing-pieces-of-me



FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/veirdre.jackson



