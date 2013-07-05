Got Forward Head Posture? There's Something for That…

Carpentersville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- According to the Arthritis Disease Center, 50 to 80 percent of Americans complain of back pain during their lifetime, and poor posture is a common contributor to neck and back pain. This means if the head is forward, as in head forward posture, then poor posture is most likely to blame for the chronic back pain. Mechanically, this just makes sense. An abnormal (or straight) curve in the neck causes the head to move forward in front of the body, which multiplies the stress on the low back. How is this possible?



It has been estimated the typical human head weighs approximately 12 pounds and when the mass of the head starts moving in front of - and away - from the spine, it increases the stress on the entire spine; in particular the lower spine. Estimates range anywhere from 50 to 100lbs of additional force is placed on the lower spine. Why? Because the lower region of the spine (the low back) loses the most leverage in trying to support the head compared to any other part of the spine. Think about it this way. When the head is properly aligned and centered on top of the spine, the spine then has it’s most optimally leverage in supporting the head because everything is balanced along the center point. Have you ever seen pictures of African tribeswomen who are able to carry heavy loads (baskets) on top of their head as they walk for miles on tough terrain? They do this because it’s a lot easier to carry heavy loads for long distances this way. Now imagine those same African tribeswomen with poor posture trying to do the same thing. What would happen? Their backs would tire, give out, and they’d drop the load from sheer exhaustion.



Having head forward posture it’s akin to carrying the ‘heavy’ load of the head for long distances (i.e. everywhere one walks) all the time! This causes low back muscles to fatigue and pain and strain is the result.



Having head forward posture doesn’t just look odd and slovenly, it’s also creating immense strain on the low back. The key to reducing most low back strain is to realign the entire spine, which will bring the head back into proper alignment. Unfortunately, good posture is easier said than done because if it was easy… then EVERYONE would have good posture but that’s just not the case. BODY-ALINE co-inventor Jason Bowman states, “Before the BODY-ALINE back strengthening & posture correction exercise machine came along, the only option people had for truly correcting their posture by permanently rebalancing their posture muscles were the posture correction exercise routines offered in books & video. Although these routines correct the muscles imbalances that cause poor posture, they can often times be complicated and time consuming. So people do them for awhile, then fall off.”



Therefore, the key to eliminating head forward posture is a posture correction program that is quick and easy. The BODY-ALINE back strengthening & posture correction exercise machine presents the fastest & most convenient method of improving one’s posture on the market. All you do is have a seat, hold the grips, lean back & rotate your arms against exercise tension. This simple exercise motion retrains chest, arm & shoulder muscles to go in the exact opposite direction of poor posture (mirror image muscles rehabilitation), which realigns all major postural muscles in under 2 minutes/day. The effect of the BODY-ALINE posture rehabilitating exercise motion is so dramatic that 90% of first time users literally stand up taller directly out of the machine! The BODY-ALINE brings head forward posture back into proper alignment in no time and reduces most chronic back and neck pain.



Beyond the Curve LLC (BODY-ALINE)

180 South Western Ave (Suite # 180)

Carpentersville, IL 60110

http://www.improveposturenow.com

http://www.bodyaline.com

info@bodyaline.com