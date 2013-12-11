Got Shade Offers Custom Shade System Design and Installation in Preparation for Warm Month

Woodland Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Cool months of winter and early spring are an ideal time to plan and install shade systems that will be used throughout the hot months in Southern California and Nevada. Got Shade, a leading shade sail design and installation firm, provides a complete hassle free, turn-key project approach for its clients. Rather than waiting for spring and summer months, Got Shade clients are taking a proactive approach and are working with the company to design and install custom shade sails right now.



Got Shade’s shade sails are available in a wide range of sizes, shapes, dimensions and colors. Clients are turning to Got Shade to install covering on the common areas which will be used throughout the summer, including the backyard, pool, patio or playground. For new home constructions or remodeling projects, Got Shade can work with the existing architect or designer to create the perfect look and function for any outdoor space.



Shade sails from Got Shade are made of quality materials produced locally. Shades installed now will not mildew, fade or rot throughout the winter and will remain in pristine condition for the warm months and for years to come. The fabric is made of commercial grade high density polyethylene and is warranted 10 years. The perimeter of each sail is designed with a gentle curve inwards toward the center of the sail to control the fabric tension.



These shade sails provide 90 to 98 percent ultra-violet and shade protection and lower the ambient air temperature reducing cooling cost and energy consumption. This benefit of shade sails can be enjoyed year round – on sunny winter days as well as during the hot days of Nevada and Southern California summers.



About Got Shade

Got Shade designs, fabricates and installs shade sails, shade structures and shade systems. We can provide approved engineering, plans and permit service if required. Got Shade is a division of Courtyard Construction and is licensed in California and Nevada as a general contractor and concrete contractor B/C-8 for over 23 years. We service all of California and Nevada and available to handle a one-off project outside of these areas. To schedule a design consultation for shade sail system, visit http://www.gotshadenow.com/.