Got Shade Reveals Ten Reasons to Invest in Shade Sails

Woodland Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- California design and landscape specialist, Got Shade, released ten tips for homeowners looking to provide coverage and create the perfect look for their backyard, pool, or common area. These custom structures, also known as Sun Sails, are a popular and economical way to enhance outdoor spaces for comfort and protection from the sun’s harmful UV rays.



“We provide turn-key ready, absolutely customized, beautifully designed Sun Sails for our customers based on their specific needs and desires,” said a Got Shade representative. “Our custom shades make a lasting impression and our track record of success shows that we know how to satisfy our customers’ needs and wants.”



Top 10 Shade Sails benefits:

- Blockage of up to 97 percent of harmful UV rays.

- When installed near the home, these shades help keep inside-the-house temperatures lower and reduce overall cooling costs.

- Provides skin protection and prevents painful sunburns.

- Creates a cool, shaded atmosphere on hot days.

- An economical alternative to building a permanent structure.

- Creates a beautiful, comfortable, and welcoming space for guests.

- Highly customizable shades come in a plethora of shapes, sizes, materials, and colors.

- Shade Sail Materials: HDPE-High Density Poly Ethylene, PTFE-Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene and Canvas, which will not mildew or rot.

- May be used as a replacement and upgrade from canopies, awnings and umbrellas.

- Shade Sails installed over pools, ponds, plants, decks and porches extend the duration of seasons for use.

- Protects patio furniture, grilles, and play sets from the damaging effects of harmful UV rays.

- Bold and eye-catching, Sun Sails attract attention in commercial and retail areas.

- Shade Sails materials come with a 10 year limited warranty.

- Easy to remove and install.



About Got Shade

Got Shade offers quality service with amazing results. Got Shade provides a hassle free approach to projects. The fabrication, design, and installation are all performed in house and locally. We welcome architects, landscape architects and designers. Got Shade is a division of Courtyard Construction and is licensed by the state of California and Nevada as general contractor and concrete contractor B/C8 for more than 23 years. During that time, Got Shade's home stretches through California, Nevada and parts of Arizona. For more information please visit, http://www.gotshadenow.com/.