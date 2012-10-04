Gotham Cigars Announces 20% off on Its Collection of Camacho 10th Anniversary Cigars

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Gotham Cigars, a leading seller of high quality cheap cigars online, is announcing 20% off on its collection of Camacho 10th Anniversary Cigars. Camacho 10th Anniversary cigars are made with premium tobaccos that provide an enjoyable smoking experience. Camacho cigars are a smooth, creamy blend designed to ultimate perfection by Christina Eiora as a follow-up to the incredible Triple Maduro. The box pressed Camacho Corojo 10th Anniversary celebrates the Eiora family’s 10 years of growing the world’s only authentic Corojo tobacco.



Gotham Cigars offers one of the largest collections of high quality cigars, humidors, torch lighters and tins on the entire planet. They showcase and sell almost all major high quality brands. These cigars are divided into categories like Machine made cigars, premium cigars and Filtered cigars to name a few. Some of the major brands sold by this online cigar shop are ACID cigars, Astral, AVO Heritage Cigars and Davidoff to name a few. A spokesperson stated, “Here at Gotham cigars, we offer only the freshest products at really unbelievable prices. Our selection of premiums consists of more than 150 different styles and brands. No matter your price range, we have something to match both your taste and budget.”



Gotham Cigars sells some of the best cigar brands at unbeatable prices. The company also offers discounts and promotions which has made them extremely popular among cigar connoisseurs. Over the years the company has forged alliances with many cigar brands like Rocky Patel Cigars, Swisher sweets, Acid cigars, Altadis, Drew Estates etc. which has resulted in considerable cost savings for the company on account of procurement of these otherwise high priced cigars. The cost benefit incurred by the company has in turn enabled the company to offer its products at considerably lower costs to its customers than its competitors.



Gotham Cigars works on the plain and simple principles of five star customer service, fast shipping, and huge selection. They built their business on these 3 points and strive to provide valued customers the best online shopping experience possible. All of the cigars are thoroughly inspected by the manufacturers prior to arriving at their facility. They developed their site to be easy for customers to navigate to the products they are looking for. To know more visit www.GothamCigars.com