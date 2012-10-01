Gotham Cigars Offer $5 off on Winchester Little Cigars While Supplies Last

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Gotham Cigars, America’s online cigar store since 2001, has decided to offer $5 off on its collection of Winchester Little Cigars while supplies last in the month of September. Winchester Little Cigars, offered by Gotham Cigars, are the perfect choice when it is time for a short tobacco break. Gotham Cigars is the best place to buy cheap, high quality cigars online. They are dedicated to providing customers with the perfect smoke. Whether one is looking for Gurkha Cigars, Arturo Cigars or Acid Cigars, Gotham Cigars is the right place for shopping the best cigars at rock bottom prices.



Gotham Cigars offers one of the largest collections of high quality cigars, humidors, custom lighters and tins on the entire planet and they provide valuable daily deals on cigars and accessories. They are renowned for providing the finest and freshest selection of filtered cigars. The wide variety of filtered cigars they offer includes Blackstone filtered cigars, Diamond and Gambler Filtered Cigars as well as Clipper Cigars to name a few. Their selection of cigars consists of more than 150 different styles and brands.



Among the wide varieties of filtered cigars available, Racer filtered cigars are fast becoming a well-known brand. Racer filtered cigars are made with high quality tobacco which provides a smoother smoke than offered by many other more well-known brands. They are available in a variety of tasty flavors that includes full flavor, mild, menthol, strawberry and peach. With this selection of flavors, Racer filtered cigars are sure to provide the affordable, satisfying smoke that you have been looking for.



Gotham Cigars works on the plain and simple principles of five star customer service, fast shipping, and huge selection. They built their business on these 3 points and strive to provide valued customers the best online shopping experience possible. All the cigars are thoroughly inspected by the manufacturers prior to arriving at their facility. They developed their site to be easy for customers to navigate to the products they are looking for. To know more visit http://www.GothamCigars.com