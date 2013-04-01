Gotta Bandage? Designs a New Line of Colorful Bandages for Tweens and Teens Called TXTpressions

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Regardless of age, anybody who has ever fallen down and scraped their knee or elbow is familiar with the universal soothing power of a bandage – especially bright, cheerful or funny bandages.



While at mass retail stores, toddlers and elementary school kids have a wide variety of licensed characters and youthful kid bandages to choose from, Gotta Bandage? recognized a huge gap in the bandage industry for tweens and teens. The company Gotta Bandage? is a division of long-time first aid kit industry leaders Total Resources International, and has made it their mission to tap into the niche tween and teen market with bright, expressive, and non-boring, cool bandages.



Gotta Bandage? has gotten a lot of attention for its selection of fun and colorful kids bandages that are designed specifically for tweens and teens, and even attracting young adults. In September 2012, Gotta Bandage? began distribution on TXTpressions bandages – a line of bright, cheerful and cool bandages that capitalize on the digital age with text acronyms like LOL, SMH, etc. and emoticon faces such as ; ) :’( , etc. TXTpressions can be found at all Wal-Mart stores across the nation.



TXTpressions designs are so appealing, that tweens and teens are using the cool bandages for more than its fundamental use of covering cuts and scrapes. On Gotta Bandage?’s social media sites Facebook and Instagram, tweens, teens and young adults can be found expressing themselves by making a unique statement and using the bandages for accessories to decorate their school lockers, folders, bikes, skateboards and more.



Currently, Gotta Bandage? features three lines of TXTpressions bandages – text acronyms, text emoticon faces, and a combination pack of both acronyms and emoticons, which can be found at Wal-Mart. Another popular selection is the Xtreme Sports bandages, which are targeted towards tweens and teens who are likely to hurt themselves during sports, extreme sports – on the basketball court, skate park, or riding their bike around town. The selection of Xtreme Sports bandages includes bandages with the words EPIC, CRUCIAL, BRUTAL and FAIL.



Gotta Bandage? also just launched its new and user-friendly website, which features all four styles of cool and funny bandages.



