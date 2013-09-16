Gotta Call BS on That One: Bold New Book Blows Lid off the 'Truth'; Empowering Readers to Think & Act for Themselves.

Honolulu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Since childhood, acceptance has been a major player in everyone’s life, especially as humans are rewarded for obedience. However, according to Dr. Gerry Steiner, this blind obedience garners a dangerous cycle of belief that brings society at large down with it.



In his hard-hitting, frankly honest yet hugely entertaining new book, Dr. Steiner teaches readers to call BS on most of what they believe – for good reason.



Synopsis of ‘Gotta Call BS on That One’:



Where do we find BS? What is the purpose of BS? What’s the harm in BS? Whether reading a newspaper, watching TV, or listening to a song we are probably observing and absorbing a certain amount of BS. When we read the Congressional Record or listen to campaign promises we almost certainly run the same risk. Discussion of the future is very vulnerable since proofs are missing. Discussion of the past aren’t much better with real facts and evidence sparse. This gives society the freedom to repeat mistakes, Call BS joins a pair investigating the phenomenon and the lay of the mythical lands generated by the BS, As you travel with the pair around parts of the US you will have the chance to smile, be frustrated, and possibly gain some insights.



There are many great candidates where we can find the BS Some of the best are so obvious that we don’t need to examine them areas such as advertising. Others are a little more subtle like professional sports or college sports. Other areas like business and religion provide a more mixed duo. In many case we think there’s both truth and fiction. How do we balance them. Religion also pairs up with science to provide contrasts and parallels. Government, politics, the military can’t be left out. The legal system might even provide some interesting areas. This book will focus ma y of your existing idea. I hope it will add some new ones. Maybe it will provide you some comfort in knowing that others share your suspicions and your certainties. The book provides a path that will let you contribute to the identification and possibly elimination of some of the BS. (Let me dream a little!).



The author can easily put his philosophy into content.



“Was missile defence started to save the free world or start a new empire? Do religions help us understand God or help keep God a mystery? Do schools prepare us for life or delay our lives Does Congress help protect us or help exploit us? Here’s the killer question – has there ever been BS involved in any of the above?! Yes!” says Dr. Steiner.



Continuing, “This book is designed to challenge people to start thinking and acting for themselves. The discussions help the reader realize how much of what they ‘know’ is based only on what television, magazines, and newspapers tell them. We learn to do as we’re told rather than know and apply the law. If we are to improve or even survive it will depend on our thoughts and our actions. This book is meant to be a first step in the process.”



However, it isn’t all heavy. Dr Steiner hopes readers will also be able to employ his advice to see the lighter side of life.



“It might not be possible in the short term to manoeuvre our leaders and our businessmen into an open honesty, but laughing at them could be a powerful force. When the president makes a ridiculous statement at a press conference or public speech, facing widespread laughter might have an impact! The way things often go; the only alternatives might be tears or laughter!”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, Tom Mottinger commented, “I found myself smiling and nodding in agreement with examples of B.S. throughout this book. Dr Steiner's book will challenge you. I had to re-read several sections to appreciate what Gerry was explaining. I was moved to action and cancelled my newspaper (in spite of viewing the newspaper as an entire opinion section I got tired of reading B.S.). There are chapters of exceptional insight and thought.”



With the book’s popularity set to rapidly increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Gotta Call BS on That One’ is available now: http://amzn.to/17ZGyGa. It is also available from Barnes & Noble and http://www.mybookorders.com.



About Gerry Steiner

Gerry Steiner has lived a life varied in location and and occupation. He was born and raised in Hampton, Virgina with parents busy with NACA and NASA. After scouting, a newspaper route, piano, high school and mischief he boarded a train that took him to California and Caltech. After a couple years he did seismic work in the west and then spent ten years in the Navy. During that time he completed a B.S. and an MS. In oceanography at the University of Washington. After the Navy he completed a PhD in EE., worked in underwater acoustics including meeting polar Bears on the Arctic Ocean ice.. He, then moved to Denver and Martin Marietta., Star wars, missles and lasers completed his career. He now lives near the beach in Maui.