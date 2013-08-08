GoUltrasoundTechnician.com Aims to Be Internet's Ultimate Ultrasound Tech Career Resource

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Ultrasound machines provide a number of valuable medical services. Ultrasounds can help parents see their child’s beating heart in the womb, and they can help physicians identify abnormalities within organs. Without ultrasounds, the field of medicine would be vastly different than it is today.



Behind every ultrasound is an ultrasound technician. A website called GoUltrasoundTechnician.com wants to describe the benefits of a career as an ultrasound technician to all visitors while also providing valuable employment advice and educational information to aspiring ultrasound techs.



In short, GoUltrasoundTechnician.com wants to be the internet’s ultimate career resource for ultrasound technicians. Visitors can browse the site to find educational institutions that offer ultrasound technician training, for example, or discover exactly how much ultrasound technicians make throughout the United States.



As a spokesperson for GoUltrasoundTechnician.com explains, ultrasound technicians play a very important role in hospitals and clinics across the world:



“Ultrasound technicians operate ultrasound machines. Ultrasound machines are complicated pieces of machinery and technicians require a considerable amount of training. In addition to training with the machine itself, ultrasound technicians need to be educated in biology and anatomy in order to understand what to look for during testing. Despite all of these educational requirements, many aspiring ultrasound technicians are surprised to learn that ultrasound tech education can be completed in two years or less with an associate’s degree.”



These associate’s degrees can be found at technical schools and colleges across the country. While associate’s degrees in sonography are popular, aspiring ultrasound technicians can also pursue a bachelor’s degree. After completing their educational program, students are required to undergo hands-on training at a hospital or clinic.



At GoUltrasoundTechnician.com, visitors can learn exactly how sonography education works and what is expected of students during their course. Once students graduate from their program and complete their hands-on training, they enjoy relatively high salaries throughout the United States:



“We compiled ultrasound tech salary data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, and that told us that the average salary of an ultrasound technician in the United States is $64,900. More importantly, the demand for ultrasound technicians is expected to grow 18% from 2008 to 2018 as Baby Boomers continue to grow older.”



Whether exploring career options or ready to learn more about nearby ultrasound tech education programs, GoUltrasoundTechnician.com aims to make it easy for anyone to learn how to become an ultrasound technician.



About GoUltrasoundTechnician.com

GoUltrasoundTechnician.com is an ultrasound technician career information website that features detailed information about ultrasound tech job descriptions, salary data, education programs, and more. For more information, please visit: http://goultrasoundtechnician.com