Gourmet Butcher Shop in Malvern Now Online

Len’s Quality Meat is a locally operated butcher shop in Malvern, Victoria. We are proud to announce that we serve all meats - Beef, Lamb and Pork, as well as Specialty Cuts such as Wagyu and Angus, Sausages, Oven Ready meals and Marinaded meats. We are committed to providing quality gourmet meat and exceptional service.



Each week we add a new recipe to our website and it will be published on all major social media like Twitter and Facebook. You are welcome to get on board and follow us on social media sites that we have setup. Don’t forget to take advantage of our cooking tips and special offers on the social media sites.



We are proud to say that we are the best butcher in Melbourne. Lens Quality Meats has been operating at Malvern Central since opening on July 27, 1987, which is consider as the high end location in town with customers as knowledgeable as they can be. We have been providing the highest grade of gourmet meat and we have gained a reputation among some circles as the best butcher in Melbourne. At Len’s Quality meat our goal is to provide a way for people to enjoy a delicious, home-cooked meal without having to worry about finding the time to prepare it.



Visit http://www.lensqualitymeats.com Len’s Quality Meat is located at Shop 1, Malvern Central S/C, 112 Wattletree Road, Malvern



Contact

Email: lensqualitymeats@live.com.au

Phone:(03) 9509 3152

Address:Shop 1 malvern central shopping center

112 wattletree road

Zip:3144

City/Town: Malvern

State/Province:Victoria

Country:Australia