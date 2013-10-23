Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats for Dogs and Cats Guaranteed Safe and Healthy

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- High in protein and low in fat, Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats for Dogs and Cats by Lena’s Pet Products provides a tasty and healthy snack for both dogs and cats. Despite the hundreds of complaints the FDA received for contaminated chicken treat products, dog and cat parents can be assured that this chicken jerky product is safe and healthy as it is made in the USA, where manufacturing practices are strict. Where a particular chicken jerky product is made should be emphasized as the contaminated chicken treat products are made in China.



In addition to the 100% natural ingredients that Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats for Dogs and Cats is made from, it is also hand-cut and hand-packed. Another reason why this treat is safe for cats and dogs is that it is gluten-free. This is important as gluten, a protein found in wheat and other related grains such as barley and rye, may cause allergic reactions among dogs and cats. There is no need to add gluten to the treat to improve its protein content as chicken breast is high in protein itself. Furthermore, there are no preservatives added to it and it is easily digestible. Thus, dog and cat owners can reward their four-legged friends with the chicken jerky treat without worries.



“I have a heavy Lab and I really need to watch his weight. It's wonderful to find a healthy, nutritious snack that is good for him and that he loves! He is crazy about this new snack and I feel good about giving it to him! Love it!” – SPaul, customer



About Lena’s Pet Products

Lena’s Pet Products is one of the best producers of high quality and highly effective supplements for various pets from dogs and cats to birds. They provide top notch products that contain the right amount of nutrients for your pets. Every product that they have has been made in the United States and is based on health and safety standards.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

publicrelations@lwgsocialmediamarketing.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/