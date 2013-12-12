Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats for Dogs Made in the USA: A Sought-After Doggie Treat

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Made from 100% natural ingredients, Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats for Dogs made in the USA is one of the most sought-after doggie treats available in the market.



Giving our four-legged friends treats is an excellent way of motivating them while training or simply for adding variety to their diet. One treat that has been a proven favorite among dogs is the Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats for Dogs by Lena’s Pet Products . It is not just an appetizing treat, but has also been proven safe and healthy. 100% natural, it is hand-cut, hand-packed, and not added with any artificial ingredients. It is crafted only from USDA Grade A chicken breast from chickens that are responsibly grown in the US. Therefore, dog owners can feel confident about giving it to their pets.



Furthermore, chicken jerky treats are high in protein, low in fat, and gluten-free, making it a perfect way to reinforce positive behavior and training development. This makes it an ideal reward for dogs as it does not affect their diet, but instead is a healthy addition that they will enjoy.



“Our dog is a cross of many breeds. She is also a creature of habit. Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats is one of the few treats that she accepted immediately and devoured. It is a healthy treat that reinforces her response to us. She will come when shown the jerky. We highly recommend this product.” – Thomas L., customer



About Lena’s Pet Products

Lena’s Pet Products is one of the best producers of high quality and highly effective supplements for various pets from dogs to cats to birds. They provide top notch products that contain the right amount of nutrients for your pets. Every product that they offer has been made in the United States and is based on health and safety standards.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

publicrelations@lwgsocialmediamarketing.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/