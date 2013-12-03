Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats for Dogs Made in the USA Adds a Healthy Variety to Dogs' Diet

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Orlando Florida – Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats for Dogs made in the USA is guaranteed a healthy addition to any dogs’ diet. It is a great way for dog parents to let their four legged friends enjoy some variety in their diet without compromising their health.



Dog owners may be apprehensive about giving their pet snacks as treats, but they can be assured that Chicken Jerky Treats for Dogs made in the USA are safe and healthy for dogs to consume. Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats for Dogs by Lena’s Pet Products, for instance, is made of USDA Grade A chicken breast from chickens responsibly raised in the USA. Because it is made from chicken breast, it is high in protein and low in fat, making it an ideal snack for dogs. To further ensure its safety, there are no added preservatives or other artificial ingredients, making it 100% natural.



Dog owners may have noticed that where the treat is actually produced is emphasized. The reason for this is because the FDA has issued a voluntary recall for several chicken jerky products made in China following the complaints received on these products causing illness or even death among dogs. However, it should be made clear that the chicken treats made in the USA are guaranteed safe because of the country’s strict manufacturing practices.



“Our dog is a cross of many breeds. She is also a creature of habit. Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats is one of the few treats that she accepted immediately and devoured. It is a healthy treat that reinforces her response to us. She will come when shown the jerky. We highly recommend this product.” – Thomas L., customer



About Lena’s Pet Products



Lena’s Pet Products is one of the best producers of high quality and highly effective supplements for various pets from dogs and cats to birds. They provide top notch products that contain the right amount of nutrients for your pets. Every product that they have has been made in the United States and is based on health and safety standards.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

publicrelations@lwgsocialmediamarketing.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/