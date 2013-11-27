Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats Made in the USA - Appetizing and Healthy Snack for Dogs

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- High in protein and low in fats, Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats are made in the USA is an tasty and healthy snack for dogs.



Dog owners can rest assured that Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats made in the USA by Lena’s Pet Products is not only an appetizing, but healthy snack for their four legged friends. Even though the FDA issued a warning on chicken jerky dog treats that are made in China, the agency is not recommending that all of these treats be avoided. Dog parents just need to thoroughly check the products they are interested in buying and make sure that it is produced in the USA.



Made from 100% USDA Grade A chicken breast from chickens responsibly raised in the USA, Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats is high in protein and low in fat. Moreover, it is also gluten-free, so dog parents do not have to worry about their dogs getting allergies. Additionally, it is not added with any preservatives or artificial ingredients. It is also hand-cut into thin pieces, making it easy for dogs to chew and digest.



Indeed, this appetizing and healthy doggie treat is both an excellent reward and snack for dogs.



“Our dog is a cross of many breeds. She is also a creature of habit. Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats is one of the few treats that she accepted immediately and devoured. It is a healthy treat that reinforces her response to us. She will come when shown the jerky. We highly recommend this product.” – Thomas F. Lang, customer



About Lena’s Pet Products

Lena’s Pet Products is one of the best producers of high quality and highly effective supplements for various pets from dogs to cats to birds. They provide top notch products that contain the right amount of nutrients for your pets. Every product that they offer has been made in the United States and is based on health and safety standards.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

publicrelations@lwgsocialmediamarketing.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/