Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats Made in the USA Gains Dog Parents' Approval

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Amid the warning the FDA has issued on chicken jerky products made in China, Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats for Dogs and Cats made in the USA by Lena’s Pet Products has gained pet owners approval.



Made from 100% USDA Grade A chicken breast from chickens responsibly raised in the USA, Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats is a healthy, safe and appetizing treat for both dogs and cats. As a result, pet parents have only praises to say about it.



This just goes to show that there is no need for dog parents to avoid giving their dogs and cats chicken jerky treats all together. They just need to thoroughly check a product first before buying and giving it to their four legged friends. They have to check the ingredients and the country where the product is manufactured. It should always be made of natural ingredients and made in the USA, where the manufacturing standards are strict. Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats for Dogs and Cats possesses all the right criteria for a healthy and safe chicken jerky product. It is high in protein and low in fat, gluten-free, preservatives-free and made of all natural ingredients.



Here are what satisfied dog owners have to say about Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats:



“I have a heavy Labrador and I really need to watch his weight. It's wonderful to find a healthy, nutritious snack that is good for him that he also loves! He is crazy about this new snack and I feel good about giving it to him! Love it!” – SPaul, customer



“Our dog is a mix of many breeds. She is also a creature of habit. Gourmet Chicken Jerky is one of the few treats that she accepted immediately and devoured. It is a healthy treat that reinforces her response to us. She will come when shown the Jerky. We highly recommend this product.” – Thomas L, customer



“This chicken jerky treat is great! Thin pieces so it's easier for small dogs to chew. Made in the US! I feel this is a safe treat for my dog.” – Oreo, customer



About Lena’s Pet Products

Lena’s Pet Products is one of the best producers of high quality and highly effective supplements for various pets from dogs to cats to birds. They provide top notch products that contain the right amount of nutrients for your pets. Every product that they offer has been made in the United States and is based on health and safety standards.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

publicrelations@lwgsocialmediamarketing.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/