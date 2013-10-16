Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats Provides a Healthy Snack for Dogs and Cats

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- It’s no mystery that dogs and cats love chicken-flavored treats. Dog and cat parents would love to give them treats, but have to make sure that they are healthy and safe for them. One such treat for the pet that provides them with the nutrients they need is the Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats for Dogs and Cats by Lena’s Pet Products .



Despite the controversy regarding other chicken jerky products causing sicknesses and even death among dogs, chicken jerky treats by Lena’s Pet Products is made in the USA are proven safe. They are upheld to the strict manufacturing standards in the United States and are made from 100% USDA Grade A chicken breast from chickens responsibly raised in the USA. Chicken breast is high in protein and low in fat. This makes the chicken jerky treats healthy for dogs and cats. It is also gluten free, ensuring that dogs and cats do not have allergic reactions. Gluten is a protein that comes from certain grains. However, dogs and cats can be allergic to it, which is usually characterized by skin and digestive disorders.



Another reason why the dog and cat chicken jerky treats are healthy and safe is because they have no additives or preservatives. Each piece of the jerky is 100% chicken. Indeed, Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats for Dogs and Cats are a tasty and healthy snack for your companions.



“I have a heavy Lab and I really need to watch his weight. It's wonderful to find a healthy, nutritious snack that is good for him and that he loves! He is crazy about this new snack and I feel good about giving it to him! Love it!” – SPaul, customer



About Lena’s Pet Products

Lena’s Pet Products is one of the best producers of high quality and highly effective supplements for various pets from dogs to cats to birds. They provide top notch products that contain the right amount of nutrients for your pets. Every product that they offer has been made in the United States and is based on health and safety standards.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

publicrelations@lwgsocialmediamarketing.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/