Gourmet Chocolate Packs at Discounted Prices from Canada's Gift Baskets

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Premium and high quality gifts that are sure to impress are used to design gifts packs by Canada’s Gift Baskets. Wide range of gift baskets for numerous occasions are offered and are a beautiful gift to present to friends and loved ones. Specialized baskets for business gifts and corporate gifts can also be created according to the requirements of customers.



Talking about the sale on chocolate baskets, a senior executive from Canada’s Gift Baskets stated, "Supreme gift basket is offered at 28% off, Holiday special basket is provided at a discount of 15%, Godiva treat at 13% off can be ordered online by customers.” Detailed description of the items included in every basket is provided.



Wine and liquor baskets as well as wedding and anniversary baskets are sure to be memorable and are crafted to have an aesthetic appearance. Payments for gift baskets ordered online can be made using Visa, MasterCard, American Express and PayPal and all transactions are conducted in a safe and secure environment.



Speaking about the delivery service available to customers, a senior official from Canada’s Gift Baskets commented, "Same day delivery service is offered in some parts of Canada while orders to most other regions are provided within seven working days.” Deliveries to most areas are made from Monday to Friday while seven day delivery is available in Toronto and surrounding areas.



Full guarantee is offered on all gift baskets purchased and customers can get more info at the online store. Excellent quality of customer service is provided to ensure that all queries and issues of customers are handled in a quick and efficient manner.



About Canada’s Gift Baskets

Canada’s Gift Baskets is an online store offering a wide range of gift packs including Christmas baskets, chocolate baskets, coffee baskets, gourmet gifts, corporate baskets as well as customized gift packs created according to the needs of customers are offered. Click to get more info about the payment options available for easily paying for items ordered online. Punctual and reliable delivery service is offered on purchase of all gift items.