Gourmet Coffee Systems Inc. Accepting Early Orders on Coffee for the Winter Before the Chill Hits

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Gourmet Coffee Systems Inc., a specialized gourmet office coffee service, has announced it is now accepting early orders on coffee and tea services for the winter season.



The gourmet coffee and tea service company is accepting orders early in order to help businesses prepare for the winter season. Workplace perks such as gourmet coffee are proven to help businesses boost employee morale, which in turn increases productivity.



A significant part of the company’s business model includes providing the highest quality customer service – an important quality in which the company has built their business on.



"At Gourmet Coffee Systems, we take pride in providing the very best in customer service, as well as offering a wide variety of quality gourmet coffee and coffee supplies.” said Scott Stephan, owner of the Portland coffee service company Gourmet Coffee Systems in a recent interview.



In addition to offering gourmet coffee services the company also supplies gourmet specialty tea for those who are avid tea drinkers.



Gourmet Coffee Systems staff are excited about the amount of success the company has had, and are enthusiastic about moving within a quality and ethical company. In addition, customers and clients are specifically pleased with the quality of products obtained and the polite, efficient customer service the company has provided over the past three decades.



For more information about Coffee Service Portland or Gourmet Coffee Systems, or to purchase products in the Portland Metropolitan area, visit their website at http://www.gcscoffee.com.



About Gourmet Coffee Systems, Inc.

Gourmet Coffee Systems, Inc. has been doing business in the Portland metropolitan area since 1987. Specializing in office coffee service, the company provides their customers with state of the art brewing equipment as well as quality coffee products. The company does not require a contract and they loan the brewing equipment at no charge to business customers that meet a minimum purchase of coffee per month. As part of their plan to provide excellent service, the company takes inventory, rotates and restocks the product on pre-scheduled dates each month with no delivery charge.



For additional media inquiries, contact Scott Stephan at

Gourmet Coffee Systems, Inc.

http://www.gcscoffee.com

728 SE 11th Ave.

Portland, OR 97214

Tel: (503)231-7476