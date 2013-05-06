Gourmet Coffee Systems Inc Offers Free Delivery in the Portland Metropolitan Area

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Gourmet Coffee Systems Inc, a specialized office coffee service, has recently announced that the company is currently offering free delivery in the Portland Metropolitan area. The free delivery is intended to help customers cut down on costs associated with office related matters as well as to help promote the company’s products.



In their recent announcement, the company mentioned that the offer is available to all clients, both current and new, and requires a minimum order. Gourmet Coffee Systems Inc provides customers with quality brewing equipment and products and does not require a contract.



Additionally, the brewing equipment is offered at no charge to business customers that meet a minimum purchase of coffee per month.



"At Gourmet Coffee Systems, we take pride in providing the very best in customer service, as well as offering a wide variety of quality gourmet coffee and coffee supplies.” said Scott Stephan, owner of Gourmet Coffee Systems in a recent interview. “Gourmet Coffee Systems has the products and equipment to provide our customers with the very best quality, value, and service in the industry.”



The decision to offer free delivery to clients in the Portland Metropolitan area supports the company’s mission to provide customers with the very best quality and customer service in the industry.



Customers, clients and staff are pleased with the level of success within the company, specifically with the quality of products and customer service the company provides.



For more information about Gourmet Coffee Systems, or to purchase products in the Portland Metropolitan area, visit their website at http://www.gcscoffee.com.



About Gourmet Coffee Systems, Inc.

Gourmet Coffee Systems, Inc. has been doing business in the Portland metropolitan area since 1987. Specializing in office coffee service, we provide our customers with state of the art brewing equipment as well as quality coffee products. We do not require a contract and we loan the brewing equipment at no charge to business customers that meet a minimum purchase of coffee per month. As part of our excellent service, we inventory, rotate, and restock the product on pre-scheduled dates each month with no delivery charge.



For additional media inquiries, contact Scott Stephan at

Gourmet Coffee Systems, Inc.

www.gcscoffee.com

728 SE 11th Ave.

Portland, OR 97214

Tel : (503)231-7476

E-mail : coffee@gcsystems1.com

Owner: Scott Stepan