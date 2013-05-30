Gourmet Coffee Systems Inc Offers Gourmet Coffee Services for Offices

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Gourmet Coffee Systems Inc, a specialized office coffee service, has recently announced that the company is now offering gourmet coffee services for offices located in the Portland Metropolitan area. The gourmet service is intended to help executives cut down on time associated with small office related matters while improving morale through gourmet coffee services.



The company informed the public that the services are available to all clients, both current and new. In addition, Gourmet Coffee Systems Inc provides customers with quality brewing equipment and products and does not require a contract.



"At Gourmet Coffee Systems, we take pride in providing the very best in customer service, as well as offering a wide variety of quality gourmet coffee and coffee supplies.” said Scott Stephan, owner of the Portland coffee service company Gourmet Coffee Systems in a recent interview. “Gourmet Coffee Systems has the products and equipment to provide our customers with the very best quality, value, and service in the industry.”



In addition to providing gourmet coffee services to offices, the company also offers all types of products related to coffee and tea in Portland and surrounding areas, as well as numerous brands and blends.



Customers, clients and staff are ecstatic regarding the level of success within the company, and are enthusiastic about moving forward with the company. Customers are specifically pleased with the quality of products obtained and the polite, efficient customer service the company has provided over the past three decades.



For more information about Portland coffee service or Gourmet Coffee Systems, or to purchase products in the Portland Metropolitan area, visit their website at http://www.gcscoffee.com.



About Gourmet Coffee Systems, Inc.

Gourmet Coffee Systems, Inc. has been doing business in the Portland metropolitan area since 1987. Specializing in office coffee service, we provide our customers with state of the art brewing equipment as well as quality coffee products. We do not require a contract and we loan the brewing equipment at no charge to business customers that meet a minimum purchase of coffee per month. As part of our excellent service, we inventory, rotate, and restock the product on pre-scheduled dates each month with no delivery charge.



For additional media inquiries, contact Scott Stephan at



Gourmet Coffee Systems, Inc.

E-mail : coffee@gcsystems1.com

Portland, OR

www.GCSCoffee.com