Gourmet Coffee Systems Inc. Offers Office Coffee Services with Top Notch Customer Service and Competitive Pricing

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Gourmet Coffee Systems Inc., a specialized gourmet office coffee service, is currently offering gourmet coffee services for all local offices. The gourmet coffee and tea service is proven to help businesses reduce wasted time that is associated with small office related matters and also helps to boost morale in the workplace.



Part of their business model includes providing the highest quality service – a quality which the company has built its brand upon.



"At Gourmet Coffee Systems, we take pride in providing the very best in customer service, as well as offering a wide variety of quality gourmet coffee and coffee supplies.” said Scott Stephan, owner of the Portland coffee service company Gourmet Coffee Systems in a recent interview.



In addition to providing high quality gourmet coffee services to offices, the company also offers other types of products, such as gourmet tea services.



The company has gained a reputation within their community not only as having top notch customer service, but also has having the best products with the most competitive pricing. Staff is excited about the amount of success the company has had, and is enthusiastic about moving forward in a company who cares about their customers. Customers are specifically pleased with the quality of products obtained and the polite, efficient customer service the company has provided over the past three decades.



For more information about Coffee Service Portland or Gourmet Coffee Systems, or to purchase products in the Portland Metropolitan area, visit their website at http://www.gcscoffee.com.



About Gourmet Coffee Systems, Inc.

Gourmet Coffee Systems, Inc. has been doing business in the Portland metropolitan area since 1987. Specializing in office coffee service, we provide our customers with state of the art brewing equipment as well as quality coffee products. We do not require a contract and we loan the brewing equipment at no charge to business customers that meet a minimum purchase of coffee per month. As part of our excellent service, we inventory, rotate, and restock the product on pre-scheduled dates each month with no delivery charge.



For additional media inquiries, contact Scott Stephan at

Gourmet Coffee Systems, Inc.

http://www.gcscoffee.com

Portland, OR 97214

Tel : (503)231-7476

E-mail : coffee@gcsystems1.com