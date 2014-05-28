Rockville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- GUMMY CANDY GRAPHICS, LLC introduce their delicious fruit flavored Gourmet Gummy Candy Cake with an edible picture design that is embossed on their completely edible Gummy Candy Cake Canvas, transforming one of the most popular types of candy in the world in to appetizing pieces of art which buyers can choose to customize according to their specifications. GUMMY CANDY GRAPHICS, LLC. Patent Pending Gummy Candy technique is the ONLY Gummy Candy in the whole world that utilizes full color picture printing in the Gummy Candy making process and that embosses the graphics on an edible Gummy Candy Cake Canvas. The high quality Gourmet Gummy Candy Cakes are 8 inches long x 8 inches wide and are 1 inch thick, the cake weighs 5 Pounds and is sufficient for approx. 16 servings with a 2 inch x 2 inch x 1 inch yummy candy chunk per serving. The 16 servings as a portion size are about the size of a small cupcake.



The cakes are a great addition to any party’s menu, people who like candies or have a sweet tooth; also people who like art will be able to appreciate the ingenuity of the Gourmet Gummy Candy Cakes by GUMMY CANDY GRAPHICS, LLC. A part owner for the organization, Helen Rogers believes that their Gourmet Gummy Candy Cakes ARE a great asset for party candy buffets.



“Gourmet Gummy Candy Cakes in full color graphics as a table topper or party conversation piece are a remarkable gummy candy desert at any gathering or for any occasion.”



Buyers can choose cakes from the five creatively titled mouthwatering flavors available:



"Fruity Grape Gum-Me"

"Fruity Strawberry Gum-Me"

"Fruity Watermelon Gum-Me"

"Fruity Orange Gum-Me"

"Fruity Lemon Gum-Me"



The cakes are a great way to steam up the imagination and cook up something which all party guests are sure to be intrigued about. The Gourmet Gummy Candy Cakes are two layers and two colors which look and taste amazing according to the growing fan base. From the early 20’s the gummy bears have been a candy which people of all age love and enjoy. The cakes are great part favor idea or simply a conversation starting piece.



About GUMMY CANDY GRAPHICS, LLC

GUMMY CANDY GRAPHICS, LLC. are the makers of a delicious fruit flavored Gourmet Gummy Candy Cake with an edible picture design that is embossed on their completely edible Gummy Candy Cake Canvas.



For more information about the cakes or to order please visit: http://www.gummycandygraphics.com



Media Contact: Nathan Mitchell

Tel. 770-842-2958

Email: pr@gummycandygraphics.com