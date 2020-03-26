Gout Therapeutics Market 2019-2026 : In Depth Analysis with Top Key Vendors Like GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Savient Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Novart

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Biologics such as Krystexxa, Canakinumab, and Rilonacept have been introduced in the market. Increasing adoption of these biologics because of their ability to produce powerful anti-inflammatory action is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, several other drugs that are in clinical trials currently are expected to be launched during the forecast period, and are likely to propel the industry.



The global gout therapeutics market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2019 to 2026 to reach USD 9,815.6 million by 2026.



Rising prevalence of gout across the globe due to changing lifestyle is likely to boost the industry over the coming years. Increasing alcohol consumption, high purine diet, rising obesity & kidney diseases amongst people, and consumption of certain medications such as diuretics are likely to further boost the incidence of gout.



Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) dominated the industry in 2015. This is attributed to the high level of penetration of drugs, availability at lower cost in comparison to drugs of other classes, and the ability to relieve pain in case of acute gout attack.



Urate-lowering agents segment is anticipated to grow with the highest rate during the forecast period. Urate-lowering agents majorly consist of xanthine oxidase inhibitor and uricosuric agents. Growing adoption of Gout Therapeutics Market and introduction of several drugs are likely to drive the industry during the forecast period.



Segment by Key players:

- GlaxoSmithKline plc.

- Savient Pharmaceuticals

- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

- Novartis AG

- AstraZeneca plc.

- Merck & Co. Inc.

- Teijin Pharma Ltd.



Segment by Drugs Class:

- NSAIDs

- Corticosteroids

- Colchicine

- Urate-Lowering Agents



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information Procurement

1.2 Data Analysis



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Gout Therapeutics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Introduction of urate-lowering agents

3.1.1.2 Rising prevalence of gout

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 Competition from generic drugs

3.1.2.2 High cost of recently launched drugs

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.3 Gout Therapeutics Market - PESTLE Analysis

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 Gout Therapeutics Competitive Scenario

3.5.1 Competitive landscape: Market position analysis (based on product portfolio, regional presence and strategic initiatives)



Chapter 4 Gout Therapeutics: Drug Class Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Gout Therapeutics Market: Drug Class Movement Analysis

4.2 NSAIDs

4.2.1 NSAIDs market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.3 Corticosteroids

4.3.1 Corticosteroids market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.4 Colchicine

4.4.1 Colchicine market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.5 Urate-Lowering Agents

4.5.1 Urate-lowering agents market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Gout Therapeutics: Disease Condition Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Gout Therapeutics Market: Disease Condition Movement Analysis

5.2 Acute Gout

5.2.1 Acute market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.3 Chronic Gout

5.3.1 Chronic gout market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2026 (USD Million)



Continued……



