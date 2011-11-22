Government and Manufacturing Facilities Turning to Mirror Pros Duramir Unbreakable Security Mirror

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2011 -- Some of the nation’s largest industrial plants and government agencies are turning to the Mirror Pros Duramir convex unbreakable mirror for security in their facilities. The shatterproof security mirror is marketed and distributed by Mirror Pros, maker of high quality security mirrors and vehicle inspection mirrors from American Made Only manufacturers.



More ubiquitous than security cameras in America, the security mirror plays an integral part in keeping people, workers and facilities safe at an affordable price. While their security benefits are apparent, less so is the need for these mirrors to be capable of withstanding tough treatment in the harshest environments. Environments ranging from high security government facilities such as prisons and military installations to the country’s largest manufacturing facilities need an unbreakable security mirror that can take any and all abuse.



Increasingly, these facilities are turning to the Duramir Convex Security Mirror from Mirror Pro for its durability in harsh environments. The Duramir convex mirror equals acrylic mirrors in clarity, UV stability and outdoor rating. Its low price and superior performance make it an ideal alternative to polycarbonate by offering equal strength capability. “Our most demanding customers wanted a durable convex mirror that was comparably priced to acrylic convex mirrors but with the strength of polycarbonate convex mirrors—so we developed the Duramir,” explained a Mirror Pros specialist.



Duramir is a copolyester polymer developed by Eastman Tritan™ and is a Greenguard-certified low emissions material. The Mirror Pro exclusive Duramir unbreakable convex mirror offers superior UV stability so it will not yellow or degrade overtime due to UV exposure nor will it shatter, crack, break or fail even under extreme punishment. “Duramir is superior to polycarbonate in every way and saves money over time because it eliminates replacement needs unlike other products,” said the specialist.



Mirror Pros is a leading provider of top quality American Made safety, security, and surveillance mirrors, convex mirrors, safety mirrors, inspection mirrors, dome mirrors, and elevator Mirrors. The company is the low cost leader in domes and supplies some of the nation’s largest manufacturers, retailers, medical facilities, and public entities with their range of solutions. Their safety and security mirrors are available in glass, acrylic, stainless steel and unbreakable lenses. Three-way and four-way panoramic-view options allow blind spot monitoring and additional surveillance in any environment. For more information, please visit http://www.mirrorpros.com



About MirrorPros.com

Mirrorpros.com, a Lord Henry Enterprises, Inc. company, markets and distributes high quality security mirrors and vehicle inspection mirrors from American Made Only manufacturers. Lord Henry Enterprises, Inc. is a veteran owned business operating since 1998, and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Other sites in the Lord Henry family are 1800doorbell.com, security2020.com and myamericankitchen.com.