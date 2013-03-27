Government Car Auctions List New and Used Cars for Up to 95% Off

Bihor, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- The top-notch Government Car Auction services provider in the United States of America, http://auctionahead.com/ has been providing the people with cheaper cars since its inception in 2005. The website enjoys a trustworthy and reliable position in the car auction industry and has been rated as the world’s largest online resource for live government and online car auctions including police auctions and for the sales of government’s pre-owned and seized cars, trucks, and SUVs.



Thousands of vehicles held by various US Governmental agencies, like IRS, DEA, FBI and police departments are auctioned off to the public every month at bargain prices. Due to certain laws, these vehicles are listed and sold at up to 95% off their original values. In addition, many auctions start for as low as $100 and most government pre-owned and surplus vehicles are typically 2-3 years old and are well-maintained. Coping with this scenario, the website provides people with immediate access to over 4,000 updated auctions nationwide with guaranteed listings in every state. This is why the website has been the top choice of smart buyers looking for quality cheap cars and trucks near their areas.



A membership with Government auctions website gives an instant access to individuals to the details of more than 4,000 live Government and public auctions across the American territory, that is relatively hard to find elsewhere on the internet. The information provided is highly credible and reliable and saves many hours of research in locating reputable live Government related auctions relevant to and available in a person’s area. As a member, he can further enjoy an access to specific locations, times and contact details for all the auctions located in the website’s directory. There is also a comprehensive twenty-page guide to all the Federal Government property sales programs and auctions. This invaluable guide includes everything a person would need to know about government sales and auction programs. The membership with Gov-Auctions.org is valid for two years, or is unlimited if an individual purchases the Smart Lifetime membership.



The website’s recent offering of free value packed auction tutorials can be accessed here. These tutorials will provide a person with a thorough understanding of what to expect from the company’s services, how the auction process works and how to proceed with confidence in securing the best deal at any vehicle auction of his choice. This exclusive service will save him $1,000, making him a confident and smart buyer of the auction industry. For more queries or suggestions, the customer service department of the company can be contacted through the website seven days a week.



Many customers have also shared their success stories at the website, of them Chris T, from Columbus, GA writes,



"There was more choice at auction than I expected and easier to bid than I thought it would be. Thanks for the confidence to buy this way. "



For more information, interested folks may visit Government Car Auctions official website.



Media Contact:

Name: El Eddy

Email: info@auctionahead.com