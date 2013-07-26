Government Policies Boosting Indian Poultry Feed Industry

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- The Indian Government has concentrated its efforts to boost the production of poultry sector thereby subsidizing the demand for poultry feed. Certain policies are being undertaken to support the poultry industry and more focus is given to improve the Feed Conversion Ratio. Government has also encouraged incorporation of technology for the feed production leading the poultry sector to emerge from unorganized to commercial production. The poultry feed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8% during 2012-13 to 2016-17.



The Government has introduced a scheme “Poultry Estate” that has proposed establishment of poultry manufacturing units nearby poultry estates. This would help in managing the feed production across the country. Besides, certain other efforts have been undertaken by the Government to assist the poultry farmers for efficient production. Even the government has also intervened through certain programs in order to lower down the feed prices.



The report “Indian Poultry Feed Market Forecast to 2017”, provides an in depth analysis of broiler feed market and layer feed market. Analyzing the past and present market trends, drivers, challenges and recent developments, forecast for broiler feed and layer feed markets have been drawn. Our research facilitates the historic, current, and expected future trends of broiler meat and layer production across different states, market size of layer and broiler feeds and of course, the key drivers and restraints encompassing the poultry feed market. The report encompasses certain government policies that support poultry production in India. Key players, their business and product portfolios have also been covered in the report.



