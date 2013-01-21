Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- For 17 years United Consulting Specialists has helped businesses achieve their goals. Their success is based on the belief that their customers' needs are of the utmost importance. Based in Washington, DC their operations span the globe to meet the demand for their marketing and government consulting services. Their team is committed to meeting those needs, whether they are as simple as GSA registration and relationship development, or as complex as RFP bid preparation or product sales.



The primary focus of United Consulting Specialists is to help our clients win contracts with various government entities by teaming with them to navigate the complex aspects of Government requirements. United Consulting Specialists can help increase your chances of winning government contracts by providing your company with a team of experts with over 30 years of experience in research, writing and submission of proposals for public (government) and private (corporate and/or non-profit) funding opportunities. For more information, visit www.unitedconsultingspecialists.biz.



About United Consulting Specialists

