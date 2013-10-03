Government Shutdown Leaves Consumers in the Dark

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Fraudulent companies exist. There are "businesses" out there that will take someone's money and run. It was market equality and shady business practices that ultimately led to the development of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which exists to protect the consumer. Now that the government has shutdown, the FTC has also had to close their doors since they are a federal entity.



Despite not having the FTC as a consumer protector, there is still an industry leading resource potential customers can use to ensure they are doing business with a credible company as it pertains to credit repair. The credit repair industry has cleaned up over the past few years, in part due to the FTC, but there are still scams out there and consumers need to know who they can turn to for help.



BestCreditRepairCompanies.com (BCRC) provides objective and trustworthy reviews for consumers looking to hire a credit repair agency. Even though the FTC is not in effect right now, BCRC is available to assist customers with all of their credit repair needs.



"We specialize in credit repair and we know the industry inside and out," Jane Kingsley, BCRC Director of Reviews, said. "Even though there isn't a government organization keeping an eye on credit repair companies right now, we are always watching them and monitoring their services. Consumers can find a dependable credit repair company without the help of the FTC because we are here to assist them in all of their credit repair endeavors."



BCRC provides consumers with expert analysis of how each credit repair company runs and operates. In addition to expert analysis, BCRC also supplies consumers with real customer reviews. These reviews are from people who were real customers of a particular credit repair company. By combining expert and consumer reviews, BCRC is able to relay the information necessary for someone looking to enlist the help of credit repair services.



"It isn't enough to just have experts telling consumers why a particular credit repair company is good or bad," Kingsley explained. "It is also not enough to only show consumer reviews because they may have had an exceptional or negative experience with a company that does not represent the overall service. By combining the two sets of reviews to create a company profile, consumers can get a realistic idea of how a particular credit repair company does business.



Consumers do not need to be afraid of asking for help from a credit repair company just because the FTC is not in operation right now. The reviews supplied on BCRC provide consumers with all they need to know when it comes to the credit repair industry.