New Website Explains Government Grants and Offers the Country’s Most Comprehensive Guide to Thousands of Grants

Grants-Gov.com.au, a new Website offering government and non-government grant/funding information, recently launched to help Australians learn about how to find government business grants. Although not connected with the government in any way, the Website provides detailed grant information as well as how Australians can obtain a comprehensive guide to all government and private sector funding opportunities in the country.



Like millions of other Australians, the developers of this resource guide and Website needed funding to get their start-up business off of the ground. After a year spending hundreds of hours searching for all of the viable information on government grants, they had amassed more than 1,100 grants with comprehensive details on each grant. “We decided to create the most up-to-date comprehensive guide in Australia to all of these available government grants so that other Australian entrepreneurs could take advantage of it as well,” said the guide and Website’s founder.



The guide itself features more than 3,500 pages in printed form with all of the needed information on the more than one thousand business grant that are available and how to apply for them. Those that obtain the guide also receive the updates containing on average one hundred new grants from dozens of sources each month. The guide’s databases help direct the search for the Australian Government business grants that each person needs while multiple Websites have been compiled to provide additional information to help prepare the person to apply for each grant.



Australian Government business grants are given to businesses and entrepreneurs to expand and develop Australia’s economic future by creating industry and employment. Funding from the government falls either under the larger federal funding, mid-sized state funding or the specific local government funding. There are numerous categories for Australian government business grants, which including agriculture, business and industry, community and society, culture and heritage, economics and finance, education and training, employment, environment, health and safety, information and communications, science and technology, transportation, non-profit and much more.



The Website provides detailed information on the requirements and application process for small business grants from the Australian Government. The basic requirements for those applying are as simple as being an Australian National and having a sensible and credible reason for needing the grant.



The Website provides vital information on preparing to apply for grants such as putting together a business plan with budgetary considerations, an overview perspective of the industry for the business and what niche it will fill, the grantees previous experience, expertise and knowledge base, as well as other facts that support why they are qualified to run their own business. For more information on government grants and how to obtain the comprehensive guide, please visit http://grants-gov.com.au