Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- QTECT announces QGOV, a service which provides a platform to government agencies to efficiently implement construction and government planning projects. This game-changing service helps public agencies save money while adhering to competitive standards. Concept design is a major step in the life-cycle of any construction and government planning project and it is the most costly. Issuing and managing RFPs is also a costly process. QGOV brings the benefits of the popular funding approach of crowdsourcing into the governmental planning sphere, safely and effectively.



Using a crowdsourcing platform to finance a movie or music project is one thing, but government agencies have a full range of regulations to adhere to in the project development and bidding process. QTECT consists of a management and development team with decades of experience in the government purchasing process. They have brought their expertise to QGOV to help public agencies cut cost across two of their most expensive areas of operations, concept / design and bidding procedures.



QTECT’s unique governmental crowdsourcing service QGOV allows agenices to explore options while leaving the door open to designer, architect and planner innovation in this competition based environment.



Dr. Nir Buras the CEO of QTECT, commented recently, “We have to move forward and understand that the design professions have changed forever. And efficiency is the key.”



Dr. Buras has worked on the US Capitol and the Senate and House Office Buildings in Washington DC, the East Side Access at Grand Central Terminal in New York and Dallas-Fort-Worth’s International Terminal D. Dr. Buras unveiled the new discipline of Classic Planning at the 2010 EPA Smart Growth Conference; and he is the principal visionary behind the Anacostia River Plan in DC.



For architecture, engineering and government planning projects, QTECT's QGOV can handle putting out RFPs, RFQs and RFIs, construction documents and bids for construction management. By developing a crowdsourcing platform for these services, QTECT helps governments get the most out of the competitive A/E market for the benefit of their constituency, while empowering participating providers to compete for jobs they might not otherwise get.



For more information about QGOV and their different levels of service go to http://qtect.com/static_pages/qgov



