GovernmentAuction Is the Best Resource for Buying Land Parcels in Nevada

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Fifteen years on, GovernmentAuction.com has been helping land buyers' access land parcels across the US. The company operates a technology driven online platform where land parcels are auctioned at great savings and with clear and free titles. The auctions are conducted in three options, namely Live Auctions, Timed Auctions and Buy It Now Auctions. Each auction type has its own redeeming features, making it valuable for different investors and different objectives. Regardless of his/her credit history or investment experience, any American can participate in these auctions. However, registration is required, which is achievable quickly and free of cost.



The spokesperson at GovernmentAuction.com recently stated, "GovernmentAuction.com is the only stop needed for investors seeking a wholesome, diversified investment portfolio. We offer land lots in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Oregon, and Wyoming respectively. We have land parcels across categories, such as farmland, underdeveloped land, government land, hunting land, and more. Our land lots come from foreclosures, tax lien sales, bankruptcies, surplus land, liquidation sales, along with estates and trusts. To this end, we work closely with state, county and city governments. The land lots range in size from 1 acre to 640 acres, are available at up to 60 percent savings and with various payment options."



GovernmentAuction.com maintains transparency across auctions. Assessor's parcel number (APN), parcel size, location, taxes, terrain, zoning, sewer and septic, roads, dues, time limit to build, power, water, phone, and other key details regarding the property is provided upfront via the portal. Unlike competitors, the company does not charge hefty closing costs or registration fees. Only $199 as transfer fee is applicable, and no credit checks and qualifying financing involved. The winning bidder can pay via Visa, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, Cashier's Check, and Wire Transfer. The company, for a hassle-free experience, does all the paperwork.



On Nevada land auctions, the spokesperson further stated, "Nevada is the 7th largest and 32nd most populous state in the United States. The state is surrounded by Oregon in the northwest, Arizona in the southeast, Idaho in the northeast, and California and Utah in the west and east respectively. Nevada frequently makes headlines for Area 51 and the boomtown, Las Vegas. The state also flaunts a diverse geography, including Sierra Nevada Mountains, the Great Basin and Mojave Desert. Tourism has been the mainstay of the state's economy. Recently, Nevada has been attracting investors seeking commercial and residential land lots for sale."



GovernmentAuction.com offers parcels of land for sale in Nevada. The land lots can be acquired through financed sales and single payment sales. In both sale types, the highest bid wins the rights of the property. The only difference is in payment options. In the financed sale, the buyer gets the sale financed and makes monthly payments until it is paid off. Conversely, single payment sale involves paying one lump sum at the time of closing.



About GovernmentAuction.com

GovernmentAuction.com is U.S.A.'s leading online land auction company with a legacy of 15 years. The company offers farmland, underdeveloped land, government land and hunting land in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Wyoming. Currently, GovernmentAuction.com is the only stop needed for those wanting to find undeveloped land for sale.



