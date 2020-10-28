GovernmentAuction.com Is a Safe Bet for Investors Seeking Land Parcels in Colorado

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- In close to 15 years of service, Governmentauction.com has worked its way up in the live online auction and land sales arena. The company has so far auctioned tens of thousands of land parcels and over a million assets to first-time buyers, experienced land investors, and corporate clients around the world. The auctions are a weekly affair undertaken through a secure online platform with no qualifying financing, modest down payments, low monthly payments, and free and clear titles. No registration fee, hefty closing charges, or hidden fees are involved. Only a transfer fee of $199 is required, irrespective of the payment method or value of the purchase.



The spokesperson at Governmentauction.com recently stated, "Land comes across as the best hedge against future recession, inflation, and the stock market. If there's a good time to invest in the land, it's now. The real estate prices have already hit rock bottom, and the only way left to go is up. And, when they go up, the land seller can just coin it. Government Auction is the leading resource for buying land for investment. We offer a vast inventory in Arizona, New Mexico, Florida, California, Wyoming, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, and Oregon. With us, the buyer can choose to bid in Live Auctions, Timed Auctions, and Buy It Now Auctions."



Governmentauction.com's inventory is all-inclusive, featuring underdeveloped land, farmland, government land, hunting land, row crop land, livestock-raising land, recreational land, and more. The land parcels range in size from 1 acre to 640 acres, ensuring need-based purchases for all budgets. Governmentauction.com acquires land parcels legally from the city, state, and county governments through foreclosures, bankruptcies, tax lien sales, and surplus land and liquidation sales. Since the company purchases land in bulk, it can sell it at an auction up to 60% below the market price. The auctions are open for all, irrespective of the credit score.



On land parcels in Colorado, the spokesperson further stated, "Colorado isn't all about the Rocky Mountains, even though these mountains are a prominent geographical feature of the state. It's rather a vast and diverse state with over 104,100 square miles of terrain, ranging from plateaus, river canyons, arid deserts, valleys to the lowlands, and dense forests. Buying land in Colorado is a profitable proposition, given the current low prices and the expected price spike in the future. Governmentauction.com attracts a deluge of investors keen to buy land for sale in Colorado. We offer a vast inventory, great savings, and free and clear title - that's why."



The winning bidder is free to either finance the purchase or make a lump sum payment. In the former case, the buyer has to put up a modest down payment and pay the remaining amount in EMIs amortized at 8.5% interest. The single payment sales, on the other hand, require paying the entire stated price upfront through debit or credit cards like Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, along with PayPal, Cashier's Check, and Wire Transfer.



GovernmentAuction.com is the world's largest and most trusted online auction company. The company auctions a multitude of assets and land parcels through a technology-driven online platform. GovernmentAuction.com entertains investors wanting to find hunting land for sale, alongside other types of land, including underdeveloped, hunting, row crop, and so on.



