GovernmentAuction.com Is the Best Bet for Investors Seeking Land Parcels in Nevada

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Governmentauction.com is on a mission to help new and seasoned investors and corporate clients diversify their portfolios with great deals on land and assets. The company auctions land parcels in Arizona, Florida, California, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Wyoming, Oregon, and Texas. The land lots are available in sizes ranging from 1 to 640 acres with guaranteed free and clear titles and without hefty closing costs, credit checks, or qualifying financing. The purchase price is low, usually up to 60% less than the market price, including a transfer fee of just $249. No hidden costs are involved. Payments via credit card, debit card, and e-checks are accepted.



The spokesperson at Governmentauction.com stated, "Governmentauction.com has been around for 15 years with a strong reputation for integrity and transparency. We started small as a clearinghouse for unimproved land and became America's largest and most trusted online auction company and the go-to resource to buy undeveloped land for sale. Having sold over 24,000 properties and a million assets, the numbers speak for our dominance. While land auctions are our priority, we have been putting under the hammer rare coins, jewelry, GIA diamonds, phones, guns, TVs, fine art, sports goods, watches, antiques, electronics, and cars."



Governmentauction.com has a transparent and practical land acquisition system to ensure buyers complete peace of mind and healthy savings. The company works with multiple agencies to find and buy land lots for investment and real estate in bulk. A high land percentage is purchased through foreclosures, bankruptcies, tax lien sales, surplus land, and liquidation sales from the state, county, and city governments. In negligible percentage, though, the land is also acquired from estates and trusts. Governmentauction.com is, thus, well-positioned to provide up to 60% savings on land lots, along with free and clear titles and a money-back guarantee.



On land parcels in Nevada, the spokesperson further stated, "Nevada has a lot more to it than just the mysterious Area 51 and the boomtown Las Vegas. With a diverse geography, the state offers some of the most lucrative real estate and investment options. Governmentauction.com has a track record of bringing the best land for sale in Nevada for the US and foreign investors keen on striking gold. We offer a spectacular variety, from farmland, underdeveloped land, hunting land, and government land to row crop land, livestock-raising land, and recreational land. The Nevada land auctions are a weekly affair at our secure, technology-driven online platform."



The inventory is auctioned via Live Auctions, Timed Auctions, and Buy It Now Auctions. All three auction types are secure, open for all, and backed by clear and accessible titles and significant savings. The Buy It Now Auction is the quickest way to great deals, helping the bidder eliminate the worry about being outbid by a fellow bidder. When it comes to payments, the winning bidder has two options. He/she can either get the purchase financed or make a lump sum payment to close the deal.



