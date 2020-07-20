GovernmentAuction.com Is the Prime Source for Investors Seeking Land Parcels in Colorado

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- GovernmentAuction.com has special abilities with offering land sales in Arizona, Florida, California, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Oregon, and Wyoming respectively. The land types sold are diverse, from underdeveloped land, farmland, government land, hunting land, row cropland, and livestock-raising land to recreational lands and everything in between. The land parcels are sold online through Live Auctions, Timed Auctions and Buy It Now Auctions. The company capitalizes on the best practices in security, transparency, and customer satisfaction to guarantee the best experience for any American or overseas investor keen on diversifying his/her portfolio.



The spokesperson at GovernmentAuction.com stated, "What started as a clearinghouse for unimproved land some 15 years back is now the leading land auction company in the US and thus, the one-stop resource for those looking for hunting land for sale. The land is our favorite commodity but we also put under the hammer rare coins, phones, guns, televisions, fine art, GIA diamonds, jewelry, sports goods, watches, antiques, electronics, and classic cars. In our entire existence, we have sold over a million assets and tens of thousands of land parcels. We flaunt a growing clientele featuring novice, first-time buyers, experienced land investors, and corporate clients."



GovernmentAuction.com counts on legal, ethical, and effective land acquisition strategies. A majority of land comes in bulk through foreclosures, bankruptcies, tax lien sales, surplus land, and liquidation sales. To this end, the company works in close coordination with the city, state, and county governments. Sparingly though, the land is also acquired from estates and trusts. The modus operandi translates into great savings for both, GovernmentAuction.com and investors. Investors can expect up to 60% savings on certain purchases. Any registration fee, hefty closing charges or hidden fees are not applicable. Only a modest $199 as land transfer fee is charged.



On land parcels in Colorado, the spokesperson further stated, "Colorado is a western US state scattered across 104,100 square miles. From mountains, plateaus, valleys, lowlands, forests, to river canyons and arid deserts, the state features a diverse landscape. About 36% of the land here is state-owned and land parcels are available for upwards of $1,000 per acre. When investors wish to find land for sale in Colorado, GovernmentAuction.com is the leading source available. We offer land parcels ranging in size from 1 acre to 640 acres. Add to it the diverse auction options, we ensure investment opportunities for virtually every requirement, budget, and objective."



The winning bidder can either finance the purchase or make a lump sum payment. In the financed option, a small down payment is required and the remaining paid in EMIs amortized at 8.5% interest. On the other hand, the single payment sale mandates paying the entire stated price upfront. The processing fee is applicable in either case. Payments can be made through various safe and transparent methods, including all major credit cards like Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, PayPal, Cashier's Check, and Wire Transfer.



