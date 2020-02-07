Governmentauction.Com Offering Land Parcels in Nevada at Great Savings

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- GovernmentAuction.com continues to be the company to beat in the US online auctions market. The company puts up for auction land lots and assets, such as rare coins, phones, guns, GIA diamonds, jewelry, televisions, fine art, watches, antiques, electronics, sports goods, classic cars, and more. The auctions are a weekly affiar, completely transparent, and open for everyone, regardless of nationality, investment experience, or credit history. GovernmentAuction.com relies on a technology-driven web platform built to guarantee a safe and transparent bidding experience. Multiple payment options are accepted, including all major credit cards like Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, along with PayPal, Cashier's Check, and Wire Transfer.



The spokesperson at GovernmentAuction.com recently stated, "GovernmentAuction.com is the leader in the online auctions market with a track record to show for it. In an evolutionary history of 15 years, we have sold over one million assets and 24,000 land lots and counting. Our focus is more on land sales, given our resolve for helping investors diversify their portfolio. We offer land parcels across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Oregon, and Wyoming. The land parcels might range in size from 1 acre to 640 acres to meet every need. Each land lot sold is backed by great savings and clear and free titles."



GovernmentAuction.com is highly methodic in all activities, from acquiring land to auctioning and beyond. The company works closely with state, county, and city governments. The idea is to acquire land through foreclosures, tax lien sales, bankruptcies, surplus land, and liquidation sales. Some percentage of the land also comes through estates and trusts. The land is purchased in bulk and auctioned at up to 60% savings. GovernmentAuction.com offers three auction types, including Live Auctions, Timed Auctions and Buy It Now Auctions. Unlike competitors, the company stays away from charging sizeable closing costs and registration fees. Only $199 as transfer fee applies to each land transaction, irrespective of its value.



On Nevada land auctions, the spokesperson further stated, "Nevada is not all about Area 51 and Las Vegas. It's the 7th largest state in the Union spread across 177,712 square miles of land. The geography is as diverse as it gets, featuring Sierra Nevada Mountains, Great Basin, and the Mojave Desert. The geographical diversity makes Nevada a special interest zone for land investors from across the US. The state offers a variety of land options, including farmland, underdeveloped land, government land, hunting land, and more."



GovernmentAuction.com is the leading resource to find land for sale in Nevada. The company offers weekly auctions where land across all sizes and types change hands. A major chunk of the land parcels do not even involve credit checks and qualifying financing. The winning bidder has two options to pay. The buyer can either get the purchase financed and makes monthly payments until it is paid off, or one lump sum at the time of closing can be paid.



About GovernmentAuction.com

GovernmentAuction.com is the largest and most reputed online auction company in the USA. While the company also auctions assets, its emphasis is on land auctions. Recently, GovernmentAuction.com is the best resource to buy land online in auction in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Wyoming.