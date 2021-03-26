GovernmentAuction.com Offers Cheap Government Seized and Foreclosed Land

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2021 -- GovernmentAuction.com is a private company that works closely with various government agencies to find and purchase parcels of land in bulk for auctions. They can buy the lands at incredible prices and offer them to clients at sometimes up to 60 percent savings. By passing clients' savings, they may make a sizeable profit if they decide to sell their land. The company always does their best to keep bidders informed at all times so that they end up with the most satisfying and enjoyable bidding experiences online.



Responding to an inquiry on how the company determines the price for a parcel of land, the company spokesperson said, "There are numerous factors that determine the price we set for a parcel of land. They include the land cost and whether the land will be financed over time in a Bid & Assume sale, paid for in monthly installments, or sold outright in a straight sale, paid for in one lump sum. It is important to note that the interest rate for Bid &Assume sales is not negotiable. The interest rate is typically a fixed 8.5 percent APR fully amortized. Everyone qualifies for Bid & Assume sales as there are no credit checks or pre-qualifications."



Want to buy land online? Buying land at GovernmentAuction.com entails participating in an auction for the cheapest price, and the highest bidder wins the right to buy the property. The winner can pay for the land in two ways, finance the sale and make monthly payments on the property until it is paid off or purchase the land outright and pay one lump sum at the time of closing. Some of the land offered can be purchased immediately at a cheap pre-determined or reserve price. This is known as a buy it now auction. If one bids for that reserve price, the auction will be over. The buy it now purchases may also be financed or paid for in one single payment.



The company spokesperson added, "For a Bid & Assume sale; one can pay off the mortgage at any time without penalty. We, as GovernmentAuction.com, do not charge any additional fees, service charges, or prepayment fines. Besides, how many months or years one will make payments depends on the property's purchase price and their monthly payment. The length of the payment schedule is always stated in a person's contract. Once the property is paid off, one will receive the deed with free and clear title."



Find land for sale online at GovernmentAuction.com. The company is the largest and most reputable land and asset live online auction company in the world. They have sold over 24,000 properties, and through this, they have established a solid track record in the online land auction marketplace as one of the top land auction sites. Their land for sale comes from various county, city, and state government agencies. Most of the lands sold come with no qualifying financing, no credit checks, and low down and monthly payments. The company offers underdeveloped land, government land, farmland, and hunting land for sale.



GovernmentAuction.com offers cheap government seized and foreclosed land to clients through auctions. So, to those who are in the market and looking to buy land for sale in Wyoming or any other place in the USA to make an investment, there is no better way to get an excellent deal than government real estate auctions through the company.



