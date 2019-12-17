GovernmentAuction.com Providing Rich Land Lots for Sale in Nevada and Wyoming Through Its Online Auctions

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- GovernmentAuction.com is a leading source of interesting deals on saleable real estate across the United States and several other global locations. The auctioneer has an online platform where it organizes live auctions for selling land lots. Whether the bidders are novices or experienced investors, they can place their bids to buy the land at their preferred location. GovernmentAuction.com sources its land through different means, such as foreclosures, bankruptcies, tax lien sales, surplus land sales, and liquidation sales.



As part of a recent public speech, the spokesperson of GovernmentAuction.com revealed, "Whether one is a first-time land buyer or a corporate entity, they can bid for land on our portal. Having sold more than 24,000 properties, we have established a solid track record and credibility in the online land auction marketplace as one of the top land auction sites. Our land lots range in size from 1 acre to 640 acres. All land is sold with a guaranteed free and clear title. There are no hefty or complicated closing costs."



GovernmentAuction.com has fresh land lots in Nevada's varied regions. The coolest and highest region in Nevada is the eastern face of a portion of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Several important cities sit just beyond it. The area surrounding this region represents Nevada's mid-range price point for real estate. Prices here hover around $1 million per acre in the densely populated tourist areas near Reno and Tahoe but land rates are generally more affordable than those in Las Vegas. On the other hand, The Great Basin region has real estate that is quite affordable for enterprising investors.



The spokesperson also shared, "In the Great Basin region of Nevada, property cost usually ranges from less than $500 per acre to more than $1,000 per acre. For buyers who want to invest in premium land near Las Vegas and Henderson, it is still possible to find land at prices as low as $15,000 per acre. Apart from Nevada, we have new land lots available for sale in Wyoming's different regions. This state has a beautiful untouched landscape that can mean a lot for real estate investors."



GovernmentAuction.com also organizes live auctions for buyers who are looking for affordable land for sale in Wyoming. In the state's Big Horn Basin, the land is bountiful. Established farms are available for private purchase. Jackson Hole is a prime real estate area, with prices higher than most of the rest of the state. Otherwise, investors can find cheaper land lots for nearly any purpose in the northwest region of Wyoming. However, much more reasonable rates of land can be found in Wyoming regions like Thunder Basin Grasslands, Flaming Gorge, and Medicine Bow.



About GovernmentAuction.com

GovernmentAuction.com is a live auction online platform where people can bid to buy a variety of land lots. The auctioneer also accepts bids on other saleable items like fine art, antiques, rare coins, Rolex and Cartier watches, classic cars, and GIA diamonds. GovernmentAuction.com purchases land in bulk and sells at cost-effective rates to serious investors and land buyers. Whether buyers are looking for land for sale in Nevada or another state, they can make up to 60% savings with GovernmentAuction.com.



